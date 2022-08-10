Fishing.jpeg

Forest lake fishing team members Jack Gross and Jacob Proferl won a best five fish tournament on Monday, July 18 and were among the three teams that qualified for the state championship in September.

 Submitted photo

Three teams head to state tournament in September

Three teams from Forest Lake’s fishing squad will be headed to the MN B.A.S.S. State Championship that will take place at the Whitefish Chain of Lakes on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11.

