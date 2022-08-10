Three teams head to state tournament in September
Three teams from Forest Lake’s fishing squad will be headed to the MN B.A.S.S. State Championship that will take place at the Whitefish Chain of Lakes on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11.
To advance to state, teams needed to place in the top nine among 29 teams in the conference after three tournaments. The teams of Jack Gross and Jacob Proferl; Mike Nellis and Max Meyer; and Jackson Heppner and Mitchell Stender finished third, sixth and seventh, respectively, in the conference.
Coach Jake Mastell said it’s a big deal to qualify for the tournament, and he’s proud of the fishermen. He said there’s only so much the teams can do to prepare other than studying the lake.
Mastell said they just need to go out there and see it, because every lake is different.
“It changes from lake to lake; it depends on what lake you’re on,” Mastell said. “It’s going to change how you approach it.”
The team’s approach also depends on how big the lake is, and if they’re fighting for specific areas with other teams.
Mastell also said it was “pretty cool” to see Gross and Proferl win the best five fish in a tournament on Forest Lake in July.
After having 30 kids on the team in its inaugural year in 2019, it grew to 50 last year, with this year’s 44 anglers hitting close to last year’s numbers.
The program has evolved into a more focused effort since 2019.
“We just have a better organization with practices; … a full schedule with weekly meetings,” Mastell said.
In addition to the more organized setting, local fishing professionals talk to the fishing team about techniques and tactics, which they can then implement at tournaments.
The fishing team has had success since its inception in 2019, such as when Colby Borsheim and Jake Deeb were 2019 conference champions in the inaugural season. There have also been plenty of teams that have qualified for the state tournament, like the three teams did this year.
Mastell said it’s cool to see the growth because it was “new territory for all of us” back in 2019. Mastell also said there’s a learning curve, and there’s just not a blueprint out there.
“High school fishing wasn’t a thing 10 years ago,” Mastell said. “Now, it’s grown so big.”
