The senior is headed to Kazakhstan after finishing third at trials
Forest Lake Area High School senior Evelyn Hudrlik is among four athletes who recently qualified to represent Team USA at the IBU Youth World Championships held in Shchuchinsk, Kazakhstan, on March 4-12.
Hudrlik came up short last year when she finished sixth at the biathlon trials at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway, Utah. This time around, she placed third at trials on Dec. 28-31 in Anchorage, Alaska. It was enough to secure the world championship bid, although it took longer than usual for her to find out.
Evelyn and her dad, David Hudrlik, thought her third-place finish was enough to qualify. The top four skiers normally qualify, but only the top two finishers are required to be taken. The announcement usually takes 24 hours, yet the results still weren’t announced at that time.
“I was assuming based on my results that weekend that we knew, but I didn’t want to celebrate too early, so it was actually a night of very hopeful anticipation,” Evelyn said.
So David and Evelyn were in a state of limbo. David was nervous and wondered if they decided not to take the top four skiers. Finally, the announcement that solidified her spot in the world championships came at around the 50-hour mark, which David said could be attributed to the trials being in Anchorage and more international races being held this year.
“I am so excited,” Evelyn said. “I wanted to go on this trip since I found out that it was a thing.”
Evelyn said she gave herself a 50% chance of making the team, but she was encouraged with her results on the first day in the four-day trials and knew it could be feasible. Evelyn said the trials in Alaska “felt unreal, honestly.” She added that it felt like the “sole purpose of being up there was to race” because of the time zone difference and the little daylight she saw outside of racing.
“She has the maturity and technique of a university senior,” said Forest Lake Nordic coach Ben Fick, who added that she’s been “integral” to the team’s success. “Her progress from last season to now has been monumental, and from the beginning of the season to now she has been right on schedule making gains. Her drive, determination and outstanding, dedicated parents make her a true talent.”
Evelyn said it’s “rewarding” to be competing on an international stage, especially since she knows people who have qualified for these types of races and she’s closer to their times than she previously thought.
She also said it’s her best accomplishment to date. And she’s had plenty, between being on Forest Lake’s 2021 Nordic team that won the school’s first girls state title, making a junior nationals appearance on the Nordic side last year, and then getting auto-qualified for the Nordic junior nationals this year, too.
“It’s kind of fun to see that she can take everything she’s been working on for those years, all the skiing technique lessons and training and offseason, and she can kind of leverage that or lean on that and focus on shooting,” David said.
She won’t be able to attend this year’s Nordic junior nationals, though, as it will be too difficult to make it work travel-wise with it happening around the same time as the world championships. But she’s just looking forward to traveling.
“I want to see the world,” Evelyn said, “and I’m very excited that skiing is helping me do that, so I think just skiing halfway across the world is going to be very exciting.”
Evelyn, who is on Forest Lake’s Nordic skiing team, is in her third year of competing in biathlons.
“We’re still learning as we go,” David said. “Biathlon, they say, is a five-to-seven-year window to truly become a polished biathlete, so we kind of transferred into the nuances of body position and kind of smaller changes that can have an effect.”
She said communication is the key to balance preparing for the world championships during the high school season. In preparation for it, Evelyn said her focus is “on procedure coming into the range,” because she’s confident in her skiing ability but wants more practice in what they call drive firing, which is shooting without bullets to help with muscle memory.
“I want to ski in the World Cup one day, so it kind of feels like a step towards that open door, I guess,” Evelyn said. “It’s definitely going to be a very valuable experience to learn under new coaches and ski with some very talented skiers and learn a lot.”
She was focused on the biathlon before trials, but has since turned her attention to the Rangers, hoping she can help the team return to state.
Girls Nordic team takes second
The Forest Lake boys and girls Nordic ski teams are at about the midway point of the season, and last week was a busy week for them. The week started with a tandem sprint meet at Lake Elmo Park Reserve on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Out of 43 pairs, senior Ryan Houseman and junior Jacob Kensy placed first with a time of 19:04 – 11 seconds faster than the second-place finish. Junior Johnny Rink and freshman Jonas Herbert’s time of 20:30 secured a fifth-place finish in the race and was the second and last Forest Lake tandem to make the top 25.
Senior Jordan Parent and Hudrlik placed first on the girls side, with a time of 20:19, which was a 25-second cushion over second place. Freshman Madeleine Bonnett and junior Chloe Erickson finished third with a time of 20:54, and the pair of sophomore Norah Hushagen and senior Maria Stockinger (22:38) rounded out the top 10 for the Rangers with a ninth-place finish.
“I love watching them relay race because I can see them evolve as they ski,” said Fick, who added that everyone was competitive. “I am extremely proud of them and their accomplishments, and they deserve every praise they get.”
Then the girls squad placed second while the boys finished 10th at the Loppet High School Invite at Theodore Wirth Park on Saturday, Jan. 14.
“I was trying some new things,” Fick said. “Mixing up the race lineup and relay partners. We know more now that I can use in the future to make the kids shine bright like a diamond in the future.”
In the classic category, Parent (15:36.39) and Hushagen (17:48.19), as well as Hudrlik (14:43.63) in the skate category, finished in the top 10 with second-, ninth-, and sixth-place finishes, respectively. Kensy (14:29.90), who finished sixth in classic, was the sole top-10 finish for the Rangers in either classic or skate.
“I have been quite proud of my boys and girls teams so far this season,” Fick said. “Having such a small boys team means I can focus on each skier that much more. They are maturing quickly and we are all learning things together.”
The Nordic ski team saw three meets canceled or postponed already this season, which Fick said is frustrating, and the cancellations have affected the team’s classic skiing, according to Hudrlik.
“I want my kids to have as many race opportunities as possible,” Fick said. “It helps them to get better, faster. Now we got to make the best of it, improvise [and] adapt to the environment.”
According to Fick, sophomore Tyler Moberg has been “steadily improving” and he’s happy with his performance. On the girls side, sophomore Clara Zak has been progressing and is a “dark horse skier.”
“I think we’re performing pretty well,” Hudrlik said of the team’s performance to this point. “We have a few logistical things to work out,” she added, because there was a sprint format added to state, “like who is going to sprint and who is going to do distance.”
The Rangers competed in another meet on Monday, Jan. 16, at Battle Creek Regional Park, but the results weren’t released until after press time.
The team’s only meet this week is at Lake Elmo Park Reserve on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.