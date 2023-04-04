There were a few times where Forest Lake senior Evelyn Hudrlik felt compelled to take in everything around her at the National Skiing Center on Mount Kamenukha in Schuchinsk, Kazakhstan; Of course when she wasn’t busy skiing in the biathalon for Team USA in the IBU Youth World Championships held on March 4-12.
Regardless of the results, Hudrlik foreshadowed what this opportunity meant for her future as she entered the bus that took her to the venue in Schuchinsk from the capital, Astana.
“I knew that whatever was ahead of me was going to change my life,” Hudrlik wrote in an email to The Times. “And it did.”
Hudrlik said she almost couldn’t believe what she saw while living at the venue as she experienced a new adventure after traveling for 34 hours to compete.
“From the beautiful views of the mountains across the lake behind the biathlon range to the towering ski jump that stuck out so drastically from the surrounding landscape, everything was so captivating,” Hudrlik wrote. “... Every time I walked through the athlete hallway and up the stairs to step out onto the snow, I wanted to stop for a moment and just take it all in.”
It wasn’t just the setting at the hotel and venue that made this experience unforgettable, though, as she created meaningful relationships in a short amount of time. Her team received only one hour for each meal, and they used every second of it unless the skiing schedule interfered.
“We’d talk, share stories and joke the entire time,” she noted.
By the end of the trip, she said it felt like the team had known each other for a month. Then there’s the extensive coaching staff she had: her wax techs who helped provide her fast skis, range coaches who helped with small details and her approach at the range, the team doctor, and two main coaches who helped with everything else.
She said it was the most “in-depth” coaching she’s received, adding, “It inspired me to want to make more teams in the future.”
To get to the international stage after coming up short a year ago, Hudrlik finished third at trials in Anchorage, Alaska, in late December. After that, she helped lead the Forest Lake girls Nordic ski team to another state appearance, where the Rangers finished in fifth place on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 15-16.
Earlier this month in Kazakhstan, she placed 12th in relay, 62nd in sprint and 66th overall at the championship. It marked an experience she wanted to do since she found out about it.
“The atmosphere of the venue was electric, full of energy,” Hudrlik wrote. “Just being around all of the other athletes from around the world, training and racing with them was an experience that I’d never forget.”
The Minnesota Nordic Ski Association honored Hudrlik at its banquet on Sunday, April 2. She is among the 2023 Minnesota-based Biathlon High Achievers.
Her taste of racing in the international competition has given her a hunger for more, fueling her inspiration for future endeavors.
“Having this taste of international racing was one of the most inspiring experiences of my life, and I feel more motivated than ever before to make the team again next year,” Hudrlik wrote.
