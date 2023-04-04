Evelyn Hudrlik 01.JPG

Forest Lake senior Evelyn Hudrlik skis for Team USA in the IBU Youth World Championships held on March 4-12 in Kazakhstan.

 Turar Kazangapov, Kazakhstan Biathlon Union

There were a few times where Forest Lake senior Evelyn Hudrlik felt compelled to take in everything around her at the National Skiing Center on Mount Kamenukha in Schuchinsk, Kazakhstan; Of course when she wasn’t busy skiing in the biathalon for Team USA in the IBU Youth World Championships held on March 4-12.

Regardless of the results, Hudrlik foreshadowed what this opportunity meant for her future as she entered the bus that took her to the venue in Schuchinsk from the capital, Astana.

