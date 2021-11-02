The Forest Lake Rotary Club will host its fifth annual Turkey Trot starting at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25.

The 5K race will start at the Forest Lake City Center at 9 a.m. and a 1-mile kids/family fun run will begin shortly after.

The event raises funds for Rangers Supporting Rangers, a nonprofit that provides food support to Forest Lake Area School district students and families with financial need. For more information, go to rangerssupportingrangersfl.org.

The cost to enter the run is $25 for adults ages 18 and older and $10 for students. Those who register online at forestlakerotary.org by Wednesday, Nov. 10, will receive a free T-shirt.

Entrants also can register on the day of the event at the Forest Lake City Center starting at 8:15 a.m.

