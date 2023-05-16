Both teams place in the top three
The Forest Lake Rangers girls and boys track and field teams saw success at the 5AAA True Team Section Meet hosted at home on Tuesday, May 9.
Both Forest Lake girls coach Shane Swanberg and boys coach Andy Richardson said it was exciting to host the meet and showcase the school’s facility, just a year after it opened for track and field events for the first time in decades. The cherry on top was both teams placing in the top three in one of the final meets ahead of the Suburban East Conference Finals.
Girls team
The girls team placed second with 881.5 points, 38.5 points behind Blaine in first – but ahead of Spring Lake Park (757) and Cambridge-Isanti (711.5) in third and fourth place, respectively.
“Overall we were pretty happy with that result,” Swanberg said, adding that he is impressed with how the distance relay team performed. “We knew Blaine would have a strong squad, and that we would need to have an above average meet.”
Sophomore Norah Hushagen won the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:09.70 and placed second in the 1600-meter run (5:12.80). Freshman Anna VanAcker placed third in the 1600-meter run (5:13.47) and second in the 3200-meter run (11:37.26). Junior Makayla Miles (10-00) in pole vault and sophomore Savana Sanchez (15-09) in long jump placed second while senior Ellie Hanowski (2:24.41) in the 800-meter run and senior Isabella Maloney (111-10) in discus placed third. Junior Maja Henslin (34-07) in shotput, freshman Alexis Fahey (111-00) in discus and freshman Katelyn Nellis (9-00) in pole vault placed fourth. Sophomore Julia Legeault (17.57) in the 100-meter hurdles, junior Arielle DeYoung (1:02.19) in the 400-meter dash, sophomore Ellyana Stamp (8-00) in pole vault and Legeault (33-05.50) in triple jump placed fifth.
Others in the top-10 included Miles in the 100-meter dash (13.74; sixth); sophomore Gianna Swenson in long jump (14-11.25; sixth); Henslin in discus (96-11; seventh); Fahey in shotput (32-00; seventh); eighth-grader Lucy Saari in the 400-meter dash (1:03.19; eighth); eighth-grader Molly McCarthy in the 1600-meter run (5:30.23; eighth); eighth-grader Elsa Swenson in the 3200-meter run (12:19.37; eighth); senior Jordan Parent in the 400-meter dash (1:04.11; 10th); and Maloney in shotput (31-03.50; 10th).
Swanberg said they’re still evaluating their roster for who will be in each event in the Suburban East Conference Finals and the Section 7AAA Meet, but expects them to be competitive with the final week of training ahead.
“Going into the championship meets, we will lean heavily on our throws crew and distance crew,” Swanberg said. “If we can have some big meets from our pole vaulters and relays, we will have some pretty good results.”
Boys team
The boys team placed third with 735 points, behind second-place Cambridge-Isanti at 756 and first-place Blaine at 966.5 – but ahead of Spring Lake Park in fourth at 707. The Rangers saw multiple athletes place in the top 10 in more than one event.
“I thought our guys competed really well,” Richardson said. “We have had some unfortunate injuries to overcome this year, but we have had guys willing to step up and fill those spots as best they could.”
Junior Reid Olson placed second in 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.94 and fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.30. Senior Ryan Houseman finished ninth in both the 1600-meter (4:48.00) and 3200-meter (10:35.58) run events. Senior Trystian Miller, who ended up in fourth place in shot put with a 50-07, finished 10th in both 100-meter dash (11.90) and discus (132-04). Junior Braycen Johnson finished fourth in pole vault with a 12-10 and ninth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.96.
Others who finished in the top-10 included senior Keagan Zeidler in 300-meter hurdles (41.44; fourth); junior Logan Hays in the 800-meter run (2:07.59; fourth); senior Jacob Mayer in the 400-meter dash (51.57; sixth); senior Luke Heald in long jump (19-04.25; sixth); senior Evan Montzka in the 800-meter run (2:09.83; eighth); freshman Howie Johnson (49-04.50; eighth) and senior Ethan Lincoln-Montanari (48-02.50; ninth) in shotput; and junior Grant Neururer in the 200-meter dash (23.75; 10th).
Richardson said when taking into account poor weather and unexpected injuries, the team has done “a really nice job.” The Rangers had a conference meet at East Ridge on Tuesday, May 16, and another meet at Stillwater on Wednesday, May 17, both held after press time, ahead of the SEC Conference Finals.
One of the major keys at this time in the season is “trying to stay healthy and fresh is a major component, and also as coaches, trying to figure out the best possible fits for setting our lineups for these meets,” Richardson said. “We want to put the most amount of guys possible in positions to succeed.”
