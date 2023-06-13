Sophomore Norah Hushagen earns fifth place in two events

Sophomore Norah Hushagen headlined the Forest Lake Rangers track and field teams’ success at the Class AAA State Championship with fifth-place finishes in both the 1600-meter (5:06.67) and 3200-meter (10:49.23) run at St. Michael-Albertville on Thursday and Saturday, June 8 and 10.

