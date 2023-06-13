Senior Keagan Zeidler runs in the 4x200 relay with senior Jacob Mayer and juniors Reid Olson and Grant Neururer. The team took seventh place in finals with a time of 1:29.39. The Rangers 4x400 grabbed sixth place with a time of 3:25.70.
Junior Makayla Miles finished sixth in pole vault with a height of 11-06 in the Class AAA State Championship at St. Michael-Albertville on Thursday and Saturday, June 8 and 10. Miles placed third at the Section 7AAAA Championships last week at home with a height of 11-04, which is the state standard and qualified her for state.
Senior Keagan Zeidler runs in the 4x200 relay with senior Jacob Mayer and juniors Reid Olson and Grant Neururer. The team took seventh place in finals with a time of 1:29.39. The Rangers 4x400 grabbed sixth place with a time of 3:25.70.
Submitted photo
Junior Makayla Miles finished sixth in pole vault with a height of 11-06 in the Class AAA State Championship at St. Michael-Albertville on Thursday and Saturday, June 8 and 10. Miles placed third at the Section 7AAAA Championships last week at home with a height of 11-04, which is the state standard and qualified her for state.
Sophomore Norah Hushagen earns fifth place in two events
Sophomore Norah Hushagen headlined the Forest Lake Rangers track and field teams’ success at the Class AAA State Championship with fifth-place finishes in both the 1600-meter (5:06.67) and 3200-meter (10:49.23) run at St. Michael-Albertville on Thursday and Saturday, June 8 and 10.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.