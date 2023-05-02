The Rangers take four in a row
The Forest Lake Rangers softball team is driven this season by their goal of defending last year’s state title win, and the returning players know how challenging it may be to complete the two-peat and raise the trophy for a second time in school history.
“It will be really hard, but that’s kind of what’s motivating us,” returning junior pitcher Hannah Tong said. “... We’re trying to do that again.”
The Rangers lost six seniors after last year’s ultimate victory, and have a new-look infield. After opening their season with a pair of wins at home, the Rangers dropped two straight conference games in a 4-3 loss to Stillwater and a 2-1 loss to Park of Cottage Grove, both of whom currently hold the top two Suburban East Conference spots.
It marked the first time the Rangers lost two regular season games in a row in almost six years, with the last occurrence on May 19, 2017.
But the Rangers are starting to find their identity again with four straight wins over Roseville, Park of Cottage Grove, East Ridge and White Bear Lake – outscoring them 31-4 – in the past week in the SEC.
“We’ve lost a couple close games, but we’re kind of finding ourselves,” Forest Lake coach Sean Hall said, “and we’re kind of hitting our stride now.”
Tong added, “It started off rocky, but we’re coming back now.”
Forest Lake won their next visit with Park of Cottage Grove 6-2 at home on Wednesday, April 26, after a 12-0 shutout win over Roseville two days earlier. Senior Cierra Moore recorded three hits while senior Madison Larrabee and freshmen Avery Muellner and Karianne Drury all notched two hits apiece. Both senior Bethany Weiss and Tong had one hit each, and Muellner earned the win from the circle.
Then the Rangers shutout East Ridge 8-0 on the road on Thursday, April 27, scoring seven runs in the first inning before adding another run in the fourth inning. Junior Sami Ernst led the Rangers with three hits while Weiss recorded two hits and nine other players had one apiece.
Tong, who reached the base three times with a hit and two walks, also earned the shutout from the circle. She struck out nine batters and allowed only four hits and one walk in seven innings. Tong said it “felt good” to earn the shutout, especially because she said East Ridge has some strong hitters. She credited her catcher Weiss for helping her earn some calls, too.
“She throws incredibly hard,” Hall said of Tong. “She’s got great movement and she’s got a killer changeup, so it’s hard for people to sit back and think of the changeup, and then she throws a fastball. So she’s really mixing speeds well.”
The Rangers sit third in the SEC with a 6-2 record after winning 5-2 at White Bear Lake on Monday, May 1. The Rangers drew nine walks against the Bears, recorded three hits and Tong earned another win, striking 12 batters out and allowing only three hits in seven innings.
Not only is the team becoming healthier, but Hall said the team is playing strong defensively, seeing balanced scoring, and their new infield continues to improve each game.
“I’ve seen a lot of improvement,” Tong said of the infield. “They kind of started a little rattled because there were some big shoes to fill, but I think the further we get into the season, the more games we play, the more relaxed they get. They just kind of are getting used to being in this big position.”
What specifically has stood out about the infield’s growth?
“They’re really supporting our pitchers, and our defense has been very solid,” Hall said. “They’re communicating better as the season goes on, and they’re just learning how to play varsity softball.”
Tong said the team is working on their mechanics and their batting right now, which they will need in this next stretch of games.
“Kind of just focusing more on getting on base rather than swinging for the fences, just getting those hits in the small gaps, getting hard ground balls [and] hard line drives,” Tong said of the keys to this important stretch of games.
The Rangers play five games within seven days: at Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, May 2; at Mounds View on Wednesday, May 3; at Centennial on Thursday, May 4; at Stillwater on Friday, May 5; and Mounds View at home on Monday, May 8.
“I think us coming from different ages and working together a lot probably wasn’t really expected from a lot of people, but I think we’re really coming together,” Tong said.
