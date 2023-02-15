The Rangers finish second at sections behind Stillwater
Forest Lake coach Ben Fick said freshman Madeleine Bonnett and senior Maria Stockinger were “apprehensive” ahead of their tandem sprint relay race, so he reminded them of the work they did during the season.
The result: a first place finish with a time of 13:46, which topped Stillwater’s duo time of 13:59.
“They were a force to be reckoned with, and the other teams did not expect it at all,” Fick said. “Their skis were fast, and they absolutely raced out of their minds fast.
“They were so surprised – but I wasn’t.”
It was a moment that stuck out to Fick in the Forest Lake Rangers boys and girls Nordic ski teams’ second-place finish at the 4A Section Championship at Battle Creek Regional Park on Thursday, Feb. 9. That second-place finish behind Stillwater for both the boys and girls teams was enough to earn a berth to the state meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, Minnesota, on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 15-16.
“It is very exciting,” Fick said. “I knew they had it in them all along because I work with them every day. Promised and delivered.”
The boys team – which was “outstanding,” Fick said – finished just a single point behind Stillwater in first. Sophomore Tyler Moberg and freshman Jonas Herbert “crushed it” in the tandem sprint relay with a time of 12:44, Fick said, placing second overall. Junior Jacob Kensy placed third in the individual pursuit with a time of 28:24 while senior Ryan Houseman finished three spots later in sixth with a time of 29:28. Junior Johnny Rink finished in 30:33, which was enough for a 14th-place finish.
“Jacob and Ryan are the leaders of the pack,” Fick said. “They set the tone for the rest of the athletes and make me very proud. Ryan had an excellent day and is in fighting shape. Jacob is doing well also, just about time to peak.”
Fick said he thinks the boys team can finish in the top five at state.
The girls team finished just four points behind Stillwater, which Fick said was a “great” performance because of Stillwater’s depth.
“The girls have to be fighting for top-10 finishes to be competitive,” Fick said.
The girls team featured three top-10 finishes in the individual pursuit: Senior Jordan Parent placed third with a time of 31:56, while senior Evelyn Hudrlik (32.49) and sophomore Norah Hushagen (34:08) finished fifth and eighth, respectively. Only three spots later in 11th place was junior Chloe Erickson (35:31). The Rangers’ top four raced “great,” Fick said.
Fick said it was “fun to see” Erickson contribute to the team’s success despite her not feeling the best the day of the race. As for Hushagen, she was “outstanding.”
“She is always one to watch because she improves every race,” Fick said of Hushagen.
Rounding out the top 20 was sophomore Clara Zak, who finished 18th with a time of 37.04.
Ahead of state, Fick said his job is to turn down any apprehensiveness, which “creates a vacuum, [and] nature does the rest.”
