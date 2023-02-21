The Rangers finished just 3.825 points behind first-place Anoka

The Forest Lake Rangers gymnastics team performed their best bars and floor rotations of the season at the Section 7AA Championship inside Elk River High School on Friday, Feb. 17. But it wasn’t enough to earn a state bid, leaving the Rangers with a score of 139.825 and fourth-place finish out of seven schools, behind Anoka (143.650), Elk River/Zimmerman (142.125) and Cambridge-Isanti (140.400).

