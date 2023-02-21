The Forest Lake Rangers missed state with a fourth place finish in the 7AA Championship, but three gymnasts, sophomores Ellyana Stamp (left), Hailey Henry (middle) and Sami Ernst (right), will make an appearance at state.
The Rangers finished just 3.825 points behind first-place Anoka
The Forest Lake Rangers gymnastics team performed their best bars and floor rotations of the season at the Section 7AA Championship inside Elk River High School on Friday, Feb. 17. But it wasn’t enough to earn a state bid, leaving the Rangers with a score of 139.825 and fourth-place finish out of seven schools, behind Anoka (143.650), Elk River/Zimmerman (142.125) and Cambridge-Isanti (140.400).
The Rangers had some “uncharacteristic” falls at the meet, head coach Lindsey Pierron said. Had those not happened, she said they could have possibly finished in second or third place. After all, Pierron said the expected result heading into sections was anywhere from a first to fourth place finish because the top four section teams have finished within a few points of each other the past couple seasons.
“Ultimately, they had their best meet of the season, so there’s really nothing we can be disappointed about with that,” Pierron said. “We knew it was going to be close, regardless – and it was.”
Almost everyone came out of the vault event with a high score, and the bars event – an area they’ve struggled with all season – was a strength in the meet. In fact, Pierron said junior captain Amelia Bonnett (8.525) and senior MacKenzie Nenn (8.175) delivered their best bars routine this season. The floor routine was also “wonderful,” Pierron added. In beam, sophomore Emma Larsen and senior captain Jadee Jones finished sixth and ninth, respectively.
The highlight in sections, though, was three gymnasts earning state bids: sophomores Ellyanna Stamp (vault), Hailey Henry (floor), and junior Sami Ernst (all-around) – all three of whom attended optional practices, Pierron said.
“It’s super exciting,” Pierron said. “… They are super dedicated, very hard workers. They deserved it; they put in the time.”
Ernst finished first in vault (9.625), second in floor (9.325) and eighth in bars (8.625). That was good enough to place third in all-around (36.025), which automatically qualified her for every event at state. This all happened despite her falling three times in the meet.
“That just goes to show the talent that is there,” Pierron said of her qualifying with three falls. “… She came back and did the best floor routine she’s done all season and then the best vault she’s done all season, so that was wonderful.”
Pierron said Ernst wasn’t anticipating an all-around state bid, so she was emotional when she heard her name called. And even the judges commented on her sportsmanship, Pierron said, after the falls.
Stamp finished fourth in vault with a score of 9.250. Pierron said she’s consistently been receiving scores in the 9.2 to 9.3 range this season and then it fell right in the middle of that range.
“I was just really excited for her because she’s one that, when she came to us a few years ago, was doing a very basic vault that wasn’t worth as much, and now she’s doing a more advanced vault,” Pierron said. “She really earned that spot.”
Henry, who missed state in floor by 0.5 last year, scored a 9.350 in floor, which was the top score at sections and qualified her for state in the event.
“I think she has poured every bit of herself into floor for the last year because she was so mad about that,” Pierron said. “She wanted it so bad, and it really showed. She did a beautiful floor routine. All the other events had stopped at that point, so everybody was watching, and she totally deserved that score – she deserved the win. I think she shocked herself because she’s never actually come in first on things before.”
Looking ahead to next season, Nenn and Jones are the two senior departures, both of whom are captains, and Pierron said they have significantly grown. Pierron is confident in their outlook for next season and is hoping momentum will follow.
“We have a really strong group. It’s just a matter of really kind of playing to their strengths and putting things together,” Pierron said. “I just hope that everybody can take some momentum that we’ve had from this season, and they take it into next year and we can go as a team next year [to state], that would be awesome.”
