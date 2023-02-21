The Forest Lake Rangers girls and boys Nordic teams finished in fifth and 16th place, respectively, at the 2023 Nordic Ski state championship at Giants Ridge Resort in Biwabik, Minnesota, on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 15-16.
Submitted photo
Freshman Madeleine Bonnett (right; yellow) skis after being tagged by senior teammate Maria Stockinger.
Rangers had four skiers place in the top 75, boys team finished last
The Forest Lake Rangers girls Nordic ski team’s three seniors — Jordan Parent, Evelyn Hudrlik and Maria Stockinger — skied in their final race of their high school career at the 2023 Nordic Ski State Championship at Giants Ridge Resort in Biwabik, Minnesota, on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 15-16. After helping the team earn another state appearance with a second-place finish behind Stillwater in sections, the senior trio led the Rangers to a fifth-place finish at state, contributing 210 points to the team’s final score of 312 points.
“Maria, Jordan and Evelyn were huge in the team’s success this year,” Forest Lake coach Ben Fick said. “It’s a huge hole in the ship to fill.”
Parent (31:43.4) and Hudrlik (34:20.3) placed 11th and 56th, respectively, in pursuit, which scored 116 points for the Rangers. Fick said Parent, who moved up three spots from classic, “raced really hard” and “left it all out there.”
Stockinger and freshman Madeleine Bonnett (17:15.19) placed seventh in the team sprint for 144 points after winning the first heat to qualify for the finals.
“They had a tough final; it was very windy and the competition was intense,” said Fick, who added the cold conditions presented a challenge at the meet. “I was still very happy to see them finish it up.”
Sophomore Norah Hushagen, who Fick said improves every race, finished with the second highest time for the Rangers in pursuit behind Parent with a time of 33:14.6. Junior Chloe Erickson completed the race in 34:23.1, which was one spot after Hudrlik in 57th.
Forest Lake finished with 312 points in all, which was 21 points below fourth-place Minneapolis Washburn and 51 and 50 points, respectively, behind Stillwater and St. Paul Highland Park in second and third. Fick said the result was close to what he expected from them and their discipline was on display. As for the most surprising moment of the season, it was finishing so close to Stillwater in sections, according to Fick.
The boys team finished in last place in the 16th spot with 240 points, eight points behind Rosemont-Apple Valley-Eagan. While they placed lower than expected, Fick said the most surprising moment of the season was making state in the first place because the team only has eight skiers.
“The boys are a small team, so I was happy with their turnout,” Fick said, “[but] they did not have a good day.”
Junior Jacob Kensy (29:39.0; 59th) and senior Ryan Houseman (29:42.2; 61st), who placed lower than expected, according to Fick, were the first two Rangers to cross the finish line. But he mentioned that the competition was “fierce.” Junior Johnny Rink (30:57.2; 78th) was the third Ranger to place in the top 100.
The Rangers’ team sprint duo of sophomore Tyler Moberg and freshman Jonas Herbert (16:05.37) finished 19th, which scored 120 points – half of the team’s overall total.
“Tyler and Jonas skied very well for a couple of 15-year-olds,” Fick said. “They skied against some 18-year-olds that were much bigger. I was happy that they showed up and did what they could.”
Houseman is the lone skier to depart, although a significant loss, Fick said, because he is “a great team member and captain.”
Looking ahead to next season, Fick said the teams are small and recruitment remains a major challenge.
