Rangers had four skiers place in the top 75, boys team finished last

The Forest Lake Rangers girls Nordic ski team’s three seniors — Jordan Parent, Evelyn Hudrlik and Maria Stockinger — skied in their final race of their high school career at the 2023 Nordic Ski State Championship at Giants Ridge Resort in Biwabik, Minnesota, on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 15-16. After helping the team earn another state appearance with a second-place finish behind Stillwater in sections, the senior trio led the Rangers to a fifth-place finish at state, contributing 210 points to the team’s final score of 312 points.

