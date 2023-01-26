Malia McKinnon GHKY.JPG

The Forest Lake girls hockey team is 5-2-1 in their past eight games, outscoring opponents 28-17. Senior captain Malia McKinnon scored a goal in both games and notched four points last week in the Rangers’ two overtime games

A new forechecking system, secondary scoring helps Rangers in latest run

The Forest Lake Rangers girls hockey team is 5-2-1 in their past eight games, improving to 8-12-1 on the season as the team sits exactly in the middle in Suburban East Conference play. Despite losing JennaRae Bateman and Hannah Melander to graduation, two of the top three scorers from last season, the Rangers are only two wins shy of tying their seven conference wins from last season.

