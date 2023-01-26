A new forechecking system, secondary scoring helps Rangers in latest run
The Forest Lake Rangers girls hockey team is 5-2-1 in their past eight games, improving to 8-12-1 on the season as the team sits exactly in the middle in Suburban East Conference play. Despite losing JennaRae Bateman and Hannah Melander to graduation, two of the top three scorers from last season, the Rangers are only two wins shy of tying their seven conference wins from last season.
Forest Lake coach Andy Richardson said he knew some players would need to step up, and the Rangers indeed have received secondary scoring this year.
“So we’re getting scoring from different places,” Richardson said. “They’re jumping in to fill those roles, which is good. I would say especially this last month. We’re definitely playing a whole lot better this last month and finding ways to be in these games and winning a lot more of these games than we were.”
Last week was no exception as both games they played went to overtime, where they won one and tied the other. The Rangers won 3-2 over Mounds View/Irondale on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Senior Ellie Hanowski scored her seventh goal of the season at even strength at the 2:28 mark of the second period to open the scoring. Senior captain Malia McKinnon followed suit about a minute later with her team-leading 14th goal of the season to take a 2-0 lead. The Rangers did, however, allow goals at the 11:07 mark of the second and then again at the 13:43 mark in the final frame, which forced overtime.
In her first varsity game, freshman Sam Scott scored the overtime winner in the first shift of overtime for her first varsity goal, which earned the team an important conference win down the stretch.
“I’m sure the young freshman will remember that one for awhile,” Richardson said.
Freshman goaltender Taylor Thompson stopped 29 shots for a .935 save percentage in the win. The Rangers went 0-for-2 on the power play and were outshot 31-25.
The opposite happened in Forest Lake’s tie against Park of Cottage Grove on Saturday, Jan. 21, as the Rangers erased a two-goal deficit. The Rangers gave up two goals in roughly a three-minute span in the first period, but they kept the score 2-0 heading into the third period. McKinnon scored 29 seconds into the final frame to cut the lead to 2-1 for her 15th goal of the season.
“We knew we needed to get one early because it just kind of takes some of that pressure off,” Richardson said of McKinnon’s early goal. “You could tell that we were playing maybe a little tight, so to be able to get that goal, take a deep breath and then you could tell after that we were playing our game a whole lot more.
“That’s what she can bring. She can go make big plays like that, and that’s what she did. She steps up and delivers right away; that was a huge goal.”
With three minutes and 35 seconds left in the game, Hanowski tied the game, which eventually forced overtime for a second game in a row. Richardson said he thought they controlled play in the third and in overtime. The Rangers were assessed a penalty in overtime, a “frustrating” call, Richardson said, but they killed it off and even had a few shorthanded chances. Senior Adria Haley stopped 33 of 35 (.943 SV%) in the tie.
“We started making plays that we have been making lately and now we know that we can,” Richardson said. “So that was good to see. It would have been nice to get the win, obviously, but it’s still good to be able to play a good finish to the game, build some momentum going into next week.”
While the game ended with a tie, the Rangers got a point in SEC play out of it. With four games remaining on the schedule, Richardson said these tightly contested games are important down the stretch, especially going to overtime in both games, which McKinnon said is “scary.”
“When you come section time, you want to be in those tight games and ready to go,” Richardson said. “So I thought that was huge to be able to come back this third period and play in overtime like that.”
McKinnon is having a lot of success this season with her 15 goals and 27 points leading the team.
“My linemate, [sophomore] Rylen Kissel, she’s given me a lot of passes, got a lot of assists on my goals,” McKinnon said of her success. “My linemates have been all together super awesome this year and have really helped me get some more goals.”
Kissel is second on the team with 16 points and has 10 assists in her past nine games. McKinnon said Kissel’s vision and hockey intelligence are a few of her best attributes that make her a strong playmaker.
“She is just always looking to make the plays,” Richardson said of Kissel. “Whenever she has the puck on her stick, you can tell her head’s up. She’s scanning the ice. She’s looking around and finds the player that’s open, and she’s a skilled enough player to be able to connect on those, too. She’s been playing great hockey lately, which is awesome that she’s only a sophomore.”
A major reason behind their success as of late has been a new forechecking system, according to McKinnon and Richardson, which has “simplified” their game.
“I think our forecheck really turned things around,” McKinnon said.
Richardson said the team has bought into the new system, and they’ve given up fewer goals due to a better defensive game and also producing more offense in terms of goals and chances.
“You can tell that it’s paying off on them,” Richardson said. “… We’re just kind of overall playing a much more structured game in this last month than maybe we had been kind of at the beginning of the season, and I would give that a full testament to the girls on the team because they’re buying into what we’re trying to do as coaches.”
The Rangers have the opportunity to showcase their new system on a larger stage this week in their conference game against Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Polar Lake Park in White Bear Lake, which opens up the 2023 Hockey Day Minnesota weekend.
“We’re really, really excited,” McKinnon said of the opportunity to play outside in a premier game. “We just talked about that in the locker room. I think we heard we get to get out of school on Wednesday to go practice there, too. The whole team is really excited to play.”
The Rangers played Woodbury on Tuesday, Jan. 24, after press time, and then they play against Roseville/Mahtomedi at home on Monday, Jan. 30.
McKinnon said accurate passing and getting a high volume of shots on net will be key this week.
“We’re just trying to play our best hockey going into the playoffs and finish the season out on a high note,” Richardson said.
