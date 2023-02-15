GHKY 01.jpeg

Senior goaltender Adria Haley stopped 29 shots in the Forest Lake Rangers girls hockey team’s 4-1 loss to Grand Rapids-Greenway in the 7AA Section Quarterfinal on the road on  Thursday, Feb. 9.

 Submitted photo

Senior goaltender Adria Haley kept the Forest Lake Rangers girls hockey team (5-9-2, 9-15-2) within a goal most of the game in the team’s season-ending 4-1 loss to Grand Rapids-Greenway in the 7AA Section Quarterfinal on the road on Thursday, Feb. 9. In fact, her back-door high-danger save in the game’s first shift was a prelude to her 29-save performance.

It was two empty net goals at the 15:50 and 16:24 marks of the third period that sealed the deal. Haley ended the game with a .935 save percentage, finishing her high school career on a high note, which left the door open for the Rangers in the game.

