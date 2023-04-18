Girls Golf 01.jpeg

The Forest Lake Rangers girls golf team’s four top returners include senior Malia McKinnon (left), sophomore Bella Leonhart (middle), freshman Taylor Thompson (right) and senior Hailey Stanius (not pictured).

 Aaron Heckmann

The Rangers return most of their lineup

The Forest Lake Rangers girls golf team enters this new season with an important combination of strong talent, depth and flexibility. Rangers’ coach Andrea Brischke said the goal is to win the conference title and make it to state, and they hope these ingredients will help them achieve it.

