The Rangers return most of their lineup
The Forest Lake Rangers girls golf team enters this new season with an important combination of strong talent, depth and flexibility. Rangers’ coach Andrea Brischke said the goal is to win the conference title and make it to state, and they hope these ingredients will help them achieve it.
The Rangers have a similar lineup this spring with the exception of Greta Krieger, who departed to graduation last summer after going back and forth as the No. 3 and 4 golfer last season.
“I expect us to compete for the conference title,” Brischke said. “I’ve got four strong returning players and a little bit more depth also that we should field a good six-team squad every time out.”
The Rangers’ top returner is sophomore Bella Leonhart, who is one of the top golfers in the conference, according to Brischke.
“Bella’s our anchor. She will play No. 1 the whole season for us,” Brischke said. “She should compete for the individual SEC title. She’s just an all-around solid, smart golfer.
“I do think, with the growth and game that she has had this past year, even she can manage her game I think even better by what I’ve seen, just the little that I’ve seen so far. I have very high expectations for her this year.”
At the No. 2 spot for the Rangers for a second year in a row is freshman Taylor Thompson.
“She’s just a competitor; she knows her game, which is really nice to see,” Brischke said. “If something’s not going right out on the course, she knows how to correct it and just never loses confidence.”
Rounding out the top four are seniors Malia McKinnon and Hailey Stanius.
“Those two are our leaders; they really are,” Brischke said. “They’re very similar as far as their golf games go, but what I’ve noticed in both of them this year is how much they’ve improved as far as getting more length with all of their clubs and a lot more consistency.”
The Rangers have three golfers fighting for the final two spots in the lineup: Junior Allison Hubbard, eighth-grader Ella Brott and senior Isabella Carlson. Brischke said this provides them with depth and flexibility. That’s especially true because she looked at the schedule toward the end of the month, where they will potentially have to play four days in a row. So, if a top-four golfer has to miss due to school, they still have confidence because of their depth.
“I know that I’ve got three girls that are just waiting to get in there and contribute,” Brischke said. “So it’s nice to have a little bit of a rotation that I can use and still be confident that we can go out and compete.”
This depth also relieves pressure on the top of the lineup this season.
“They all can shoot a good number when needed,” Brischke said of the bottom of the lineup. “So it’s kind of nice not to put so much pressure on some of the other girls just because I know that any one through six, I can take four scores out of them.”
Forest Lake’s returning experience and knowledge is a strength, Brischke said, because they’ve played at all the courses numerous times.
“We have such a strong group of individuals,” Brischke said, “and when I say strong, it’s just mentally they’re strong, and that’s a huge advantage.”
The Rangers, who finished third in the conference and second at sections last season, will open up their season at Tanners Brook Golf Course on Wednesday, April 19. The team also has a conference meet at North Oaks Golf Course on Monday, April 24. Brischke said they’re aiming to peak around section time in hopes of displacing Maple Grove, who won sections a year ago.
“Some of the things to maybe work on and everything is just probably a little bit of consistency toward the bottom,” Brischke said. “You [have] got to be able to produce. Somebody in that bottom group needs to produce a number, and so that’s just kind of the unknown right now.”
