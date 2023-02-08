The Forest Lake Rangers girls basketball team (6-7, 7-13) uncharacteristically turned the ball over far more than usual in their 72-58 loss to conference-rival Mounds View on Thursday, Feb. 2, according to head coach Dave Ostercamp.
Forest Lake found themselves down 47-23 at halftime, and part of that can be attributed to the Mustangs’ aggressive approach, Ostercamp and junior captain Cassidy Pitzl said.
“We just played too fast. … They got us playing faster than our abilities, really,” Ostercamp said. “It’s just hard to slow that game down. It’s just a lesson on how fast the game can be and how physical it can be, and trying to respond with strength and confidence and patience.”
This defensive pressure style that caught the Rangers off guard and led to a double-digit first-half deficit is something Pitzl said the team hasn’t witnessed yet this season.
“They had really good aggressive on-ball defense that we haven’t really experienced until now, so it’s a good lesson to learn for [the] future,” said Pitzl, who added the team came out slow in the first half.
The Rangers outscored the Mustangs 31-29 in the second half, and although the team came up short, it was a much better performance, Ostercamp said.
He said the team played tighter defensively, which resulted in more defensive stops and rebounds. Pitzl added that they played much better defensively in transition.
“It just felt like we were on the cusp of, like, really making it a game,” Ostercamp said.
But moving the ball around remained an issue in the second half, which resulted in less scoring than they were capable of.
“At some points, I think we just got flustered around, and they were really aggressive on defense, so we just need to pass it around more,” junior Maddie Jerde said.
Pitzl, the team’s highest scorer this season, led the team with 17 points. Jerde, freshman Aubree Hultman and junior Lauren Syring followed behind with 12, nine and seven points, respectively.
“She is really just playing with a lot of confidence and a lot of fire,” Ostercamp said of Jerde, who has scored in the double digits in five of the past seven games, which includes a 25-point performance against Irondale back on Jan. 25.
It was the Rangers’ second loss in a row after winning four straight games — the largest winning streak of the season – that helped the team climb up to No. 5 in the Suburban East Conference standings. Jerde said she’s seen the team develop as the season’s progressed. Ostercamp said getting more balanced scoring is “super important,” especially because that’s an area they struggled with at the start of the season.
“I think we were all scoring more evenly as a team,” Jerde said of what stood about the team’s win streak. “It wasn’t just Cassidy shooting it this time.”
During that streak, Ostercamp said the team began to “make winning plays,” something he hopes to see more of against the top teams so they get a “taste of what it takes” to pull off an upset.
He said they are playing an improved all-around game, including expanding their shot selection to more than just jump shots. The team is focused on playing more physical, winning more rebounds and increasing their frequency at the free throw line.
But even an improved all-around game couldn’t help in the Rangers’ 77-57 loss in a road game against Elk River on Saturday, Feb. 4, which extended the losing streak to three games. After keeping the deficit to six points at halftime, the Rangers were outscored 41-27 in the second half. Pitzl and Jerde scored 19 and 15 points, respectively, while freshman Bella Dowdall notched eight points.
Ostercamp said the schedule ahead is difficult, so defense and a controlled offensive attack will be key – which goes back to their loss against the Mustangs.
“We want to play fast on offense, but we want to play within our capabilities,” Ostercamp said. “We don’t want to hurry or rush.”
The Rangers play home games against Stillwater on Thursday, Feb. 9, and Blaine on Saturday, Feb. 11.
