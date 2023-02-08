GBB01.JPG

Junior Maddie Jerde struggles to get a shot up during the Rangers’ conference loss against Mounds View on Thursday, Feb. 2.

 Hannah Davis

The Forest Lake Rangers girls basketball team (6-7, 7-13) uncharacteristically turned the ball over far more than usual in their 72-58 loss to conference-rival Mounds View on Thursday, Feb. 2, according to head coach Dave Ostercamp.

Forest Lake found themselves down 47-23 at halftime, and part of that can be attributed to the Mustangs’ aggressive approach, Ostercamp and junior captain Cassidy Pitzl said.

