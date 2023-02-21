Forest Lake has two important conference games this week
The Forest Lake Rangers girls basketball team (7-9, 9-15) is still playing meaningful games in their final week of the regular season before sections. In fact, the Rangers have time to climb up the Suburban East Conference standings this week in their final two conference games that could also have sections implications.
The Rangers, who sit in the No. 6 spot, can get as high as No. 5, which is currently held by Park of Cottage Grove. Forest Lake played at home on senior night against Roseville on Wednesday, Feb. 22, after press time, before a road clash against Woodbury on Friday, Feb. 24. This past week was no exception as Forest Lake played two road conference games where they fell 84-42 against No. 1 SEC foe East Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 14, and won 61-52 over Cretin-Derham Hall – who is directly below the Rangers – on Friday, Feb. 17.
The Rangers started slow in the first half against East Ridge, which led to a 55-17 first half deficit. Forest Lake coach Dave Ostercamp said the Raptors displayed a quick playing style and brought their best because they came off a loss.
“As [a] young team, we are working on how to encounter a good team playing with momentum and being able to stay calm, confident and respond with energy and effort,” Ostercamp said. “We were not able to do that in the first half.”
Junior Cassidy Pitzl’s 21 points and the Rangers’ second-half response – outscored by only four points – wasn’t enough to close the gap. Four East Ridge players were in double-digit scoring.
The Rangers had another difficult matchup to end the week as Cretin-Derham Hall thrives on their “tough, physical and inside-focused brand of basketball,” according to Ostercamp. The game was tied 19-19 at halftime with the Raiders because the Rangers were shooting a lot of jump shots instead of driving to the hoop, Ostercamp said.
In addition to Pitzl’s 23 points in the contest, freshman Aubree Hultman scored 10 points in the second half to help the Rangers take the lead in their eventual eight-point second-half advantage – which sealed the deal.
“Hultman came off the bench and gave us a real spark with her defense and her offense,” Ostercamp said.
Juniors Maddie Jerde and Liv Fearing scored 10 points each in the win while freshmen Bella Dowdall and Hailey DeReu netted five points apiece off the bench. But it was Pitzl who led the team with 44 combined points between the two conference games.
“Cassidy has been leading us well and improving all season long,” Ostercamp said. “She has been learning how to score in a variety of ways. Her jump shooting is her bread and butter, and now she is able to attack the rim and is also developing a post up game. It’s been fun to see her growth in all areas of her game.”
Ostercamp said Jerde has consistently been contributing offensively and more players have reached double digits in the second half of the year. Not only that, but he added that the team’s offensive movement and scoring are on the rise. Ostercamp said he feels confident regardless of who the opponent is in sections, and he added that their section is “interesting” because a lot of teams have split games with each other.
“In section play, it will be key that we can rebound well, take care of the ball and continue to get to the free-throw line, which is something we have been improving at as the year has gone on,” Ostercamp said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.