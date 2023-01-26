Jake Aho FLBW x3BW.jpg

Senior Jake Aho wrestles an opponent during the Cambridge-Isanti match at the Bluejacket Duals on Saturday, Jan. 21.

 Submitted photo

The Rangers hope to be No. 1 seed in sections after strong week

The Forest Lake boys wrestling team is on an eight-match winning streak after coming out on top in the Chisago Lakes Tri on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Forest Lake Tri on Friday, Jan. 20, and the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket Duals on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Rangers won 51-18 against Chisago Lakes and 45-25 over Big Lake on Thursday before 76-3 and 65-3 home wins over Cretin-Derham Hall and White Bear Lake, respectively, on Friday. But the pinnacle of the week was a four-win performance at the Bluejacket Duals, where the team placed first out of five teams.

Tags

Load comments