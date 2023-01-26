The Rangers hope to be No. 1 seed in sections after strong week
The Forest Lake boys wrestling team is on an eight-match winning streak after coming out on top in the Chisago Lakes Tri on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Forest Lake Tri on Friday, Jan. 20, and the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket Duals on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Rangers won 51-18 against Chisago Lakes and 45-25 over Big Lake on Thursday before 76-3 and 65-3 home wins over Cretin-Derham Hall and White Bear Lake, respectively, on Friday. But the pinnacle of the week was a four-win performance at the Bluejacket Duals, where the team placed first out of five teams.
“This was the week I marked on the calendar where we would understand and find out who we are as a team – and we’re 8-0,” Forest Lake coach Joe Kunshier said of the success this week.
Kunshier said he believes last week cemented their status as the No. 1 seed come section time. But how did the team get to this point after he said they received a “wake-up call” back in December for underperforming?
“It takes awhile to wake up and understand what you’re competing against, and that’s what they’ve done,” Kunshier said about the young wrestlers. “And they’ve kind of risen to the occasion, and we’re on track to be where we need to be.”
This is especially true he said because the roster only features three wrestlers – juniors Parker Lyden, Jackson Marr and Aspen Blasko – who compete outside of the season. Kunshier said it takes time for wrestlers to get into shape and to solidify weight placements – and now he believes they’re “peaking at the right time.”
The cherry on top was that Friday night’s home tri was alumni and senior night, and Kunshier said Saturday’s meet was the first time the team has been completely healthy and had a full lineup this season. That included junior Hunter Gruba who is back from injury, and junior Leyton Patzer, who is in his first year of wrestling and is a “good athlete, so he learns quickly and kind of can close the gap on kids.” Patzer won important matches against White Bear Lake and Cretin Derham Hall earlier in the week. The team has an alternate for the bottom weight classes from 120 to 138, Kunshier said, which provides the team with flexibility.
The Rangers started the Bluejacket duals off with a 51-19 win over Andover. It didn’t start the way they wanted, though, with three straight losses at the 106, 113 and 120 weight classes, which led to a 13-0 deficit. But the Rangers put a string of eight victories together and won 10 out of 11 after those first three defeats. Kunshier said the learning lesson from the Andover match was how the team responds to adversity.
Forest Lake followed it up with a 77-0 shutout over St. Cloud Tech in round three and a 78-3 win over Minneapolis South in round four. Kunshier said St. Cloud Tech had one of their top wrestlers, who ranks No. 4 in heavyweights, come down to the 220-weight class to challenge junior Mark Rendl, but Rendl pinned him down to secure the win.
“Rendl is really dominant, I mean, he competes great with elite kids,” Kunshier said. “Anybody average is getting pinned by Mark. That’s just the way it is.”
Beating Andover ended up being crucial for the Rangers as it decided the tournament with the team winning out, which included a 55-18 victory over Cambridge-Isanti for their eighth straight win. The team as a whole saw success last week, but Marr (4-0 on Saturday), sophomore Trenton Frerichs and senior Evan Locke – the team’s closer – stood out, according to Kunshier.
“Locke has probably been one of the biggest surprises of the season,” Kunshier said. “He’s been super good, really learning and dedicated as a senior, always nice to have that closer.”
Senior James Morgan, who was recently named the fourth captain, was the fourth wrestler, Kunshier said, who stood out, and he’s shown significant improvement, including his leg defense.
The Rangers are scheduled to compete in an invitational at Simley High School on Friday, Jan. 27, before another invitational at Rochester Century High School on Saturday, Jan. 28.
“We’re right there; this is what I envisioned,” Kunshier said. “Some years it happens, some years it doesn’t, and we’re wrestling really well right now with a team that’s hungry and competitive and really has come together and are close-knit.”
