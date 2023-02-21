The Forest Lake Rangers boys wrestling team fell 33-30 to Anoka in the 7AAA Section Championship at Forest Lake Area High School on Friday, Feb. 17, after wins against Blaine and Elk River. Junior Parker Lyden wrestles in his win over Anoka's Garrett Wittek in the finals.
Submitted photo
Freshman Cullen Christenson wrestles in his come from behind win against Anoka's Brock Bottineau in the section championship.
Forest Lake falls just short of earning state berth
The Forest Lake Rangers boys wrestling team’s 18-match win streak came to an end in the 7AAA Section Championship against Anoka at Forest Lake Area High School on Friday, Feb. 17. Forest Lake coach Joe Kunshier said he had the score mapped out prior, and his three-point margin was spot on as the Rangers fell 33-30.
“Eventually it will [make the team hungry],” Kunshier said. “Right now it still hurts.”
The Tornadoes won the first two matches in the 106 and 113 weight class, but the Rangers gained 21 points with wins from freshman Cullen Christenson (120 weight class), senior Jake Aho (126), sophomore Grant Marr (132) and junior Parker Lyden (138) in their respective matches. Kunshier said Christenson’s win was one of the highlights of the night because he came back and pinned Anoka’s Brock Bittineau.
The Rangers struggled in the higher weight classes, falling in six of the eight matches between the 145 and 285 classes. Senior James Morgan was an exception in the 152 class where he defeated Anoka’s Oliver Ollman.
“He came through and was a senior leader and really shined in that moment,” Kunshier said of Morgan. “It was really fun to see.”
Junior Mark Rendl won his match in the 220 class, too. Kunshier said the team’s core – Aho, Marr, Lyden and Rendl – won the matches they needed to win. In fact, all four of those wrestlers went 3-0 on the night. But in the end, the team couldn’t get it done, but they were without both sophomore Trent Frerichs in the 160 class (due to an injury sustained in the first match) and senior Evan Locke in the 285 class.
“We lost by three points, and I think we were the better team,” Kunshier said. “It’s just the circumstance of the situation didn’t go our way.”
This feeling isn’t new for the Rangers, though, because they’ve been in the section championship the past seven years. Forest Lake lost 41-30 last year to Anoka, so they gained eight points in a year’s time.
“It’s kind of that thing where we need to get over that hump,” Kunshier said, “and I think we will be right back there next year.”
The effort and preparedness was present, Kunshier said. And after all, the Rangers defeated Blaine 66-18 in the quarterfinal and Elk River 54-18 in the semifinal match. Against Blaine, the competition was tighter than the score looks, Kunshier said, but “all the breaks went our way.”
It also helped the Rangers that they were at home, Kunshier said, who mentioned the close wrestling community in Forest Lake, and he even saw people he hadn’t seen in a few years.
“It did really boost our kids, and it was an absolutely fun environment to be in,” Kunshier said.
It’s good experience, Kunshier said, especially so the team understands the importance of training.
Kunshier said the turning point of the season and the moment they knew they could contend was their 45-25 win over Big Lake, who had beaten Anoka earlier in the year, in the Chisago Lakes Tri on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Even though the Rangers lose Aho, Morgan and Locke to graduation, Kunshier noted how they rebounded this year, closing the gap between them and Anoka, after losing state champion Daniel VanAcker last season. They’ve already been in this spot before, and the Rangers will have a better team next year, according to Kunshier.
“I feel like with a strong summer of wrestling that we can be section champions next year,” Kunshier said. “That’s my expectation.”
