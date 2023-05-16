The Rangers finished the regular season strong ahead of sections this week
Junior Simon Goolsby’s typical pre-match routine involves a drive to Kwik Trip with a group of three teammates, sometimes four, for a chicken sandwich and a drink like a Gatorade or water. It’s how he and some of his teammates mentally prepare for each match, and it’s good bonding experience. After all, they’re a young team still learning the mental aspect of tennis.
“You [have] got to just get in a calm mindset and [be] focused and disciplined,” Goolsby said. “You can’t get worked up about anything. You [have] got to stay calm throughout the whole match.”
Learning how to mentally reset and focus on one point at a time within a match is a lesson Forest Lake coach Ron Ingalls is continually trying to drive home.
“The boys have got to learn how to battle, stay in a match [and] stay positive,” Ingalls said. “It’s one point at a time, literally.” Ingalls said the key is trying to teach them to “not get down on themselves and stay up and continue to fight – and they’re just not there yet.”
After the Rangers fell 6-1 to Roseville on Thursday, May 4, Ingalls told the team they needed to learn from it, analyze what went right and wrong and how it could be applicable moving forward. He emphasized the pressure and isolation in tennis is unlike other sports where an athlete may blend in.
Some on the team, including Goolsby, are competing in their first varsity season. The varsity level, Goolsby said, has more fierce competition, so it’s a “very different experience.” That’s especially true he said when it comes to speed and serves, which is what he’s focusing on.
Forest Lake finished 9-9, winning two of their past three matches, during the regular season.
“We’ve been grinding a lot,” Goolsby said of the team’s season. “We’ve been doing real well.”
The Rangers took home a decisive 7-0 win at Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, May 9, lost 4-3 at home against Cambridge-Isanti on Wednesday, May 10, and then won 6-1 over Park of Cottage Grove at home on Thursday, May 11.
Freshman Soren Williams and sophomore Drew Manning won all three of their singles matches last week. Sophomore Malachi McKinnon and junior Frank Kerkow won one of two singles matches and teamed up for a doubles win against Park of Cottage Grove. Junior Braden Anderson and freshman Owen Dzurik also won their singles match against Park of Cottage Grove and won one of two doubles matches last week.
Ingalls said he doesn’t have expectations in terms of the team’s record because he cares more about their growth.
“I look at the overall program,” Ingalls said, “and where we’ve come from and where we’re going.”
The Rangers, who are the No. 6 seed, will need their mental game for their 7AA Section Tournament first round tilt against Duluth Denfeld at home on Thursday, May 18.
“We’re pumped for sections,” Goolsby said. “We’re hoping that we get pretty far in there.”
Ingalls added his goals for the team’s postseason play is, “to finish up the season strong and keep the boys motivated.” Then he will encourage them to continue hitting the court, “so that I can encourage them to hit all year long – at least once a week.”
