Junior Beau Brady finished the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 58.78 against Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

 Hannah Davis

The Forest Lake Rangers boys swim and dive team received “a good boost” last week, Forest Lake coach Dominick Mancini said, after tight dual meet wins against both Chisago Lakes (98-86) on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and Roseville (97-88) on Thursday, Feb. 2. Mancini added that he expected the meets to be close because the teams have similar lineup structures and depth. Mancini said earning the wins made it “a little sweeter to walk away” from the meets, especially when it’s a tight race.

“We pulled some surprise wins here and there,” Mancini said. “… Those depth guys really made a big difference stepping up for us, so it was nice to see.”

