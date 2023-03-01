The Rangers move up four spots from last year, Livermore heads to state

The Forest Lake Rangers boys swim and dive team received many compliments about their performance from opposing coaches at the 7AA Section Championship at Northdale Middle School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25, head coach Dominick Mancini said. The Rangers, who finished seventh last season, placed third this year. The team completed sections with 262 points, finishing below Duluth East (513) and Centennial (310) in first and second, respectively.

