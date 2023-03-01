Freshman Jamison Livermore dives in the 1-meter diving event where he placed second with a score of 320.15 in the 7AA Section Championship at Northdale Middle School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25, where the Forest Lake Rangers swim and dive team placed third. Livermore is the only Ranger to advance to state
Senior Ryan Eddy placed third in the 100-yard breastroke and eighth in the 200-yard freestyle in the 7AA Section Championship at Northdale Middle School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25, where the Forest Lake Rangers swim and dive team placed third.
Submitted photo
The Rangers move up four spots from last year, Livermore heads to state
The Forest Lake Rangers boys swim and dive team received many compliments about their performance from opposing coaches at the 7AA Section Championship at Northdale Middle School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25, head coach Dominick Mancini said. The Rangers, who finished seventh last season, placed third this year. The team completed sections with 262 points, finishing below Duluth East (513) and Centennial (310) in first and second, respectively.
“The result was amazing,” Mancini said. “Third place is a huge step. The growth this year was amazing to see. Every athlete made improvements in their swims/dives. They worked and earned this result.”
The highlight of the day was freshman Jamison Livermore’s second-place finish in the 1-meter diving event with a score of 320.15, which earned him a bid to the Class AA State Championship that will take place at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on Saturday, March 4.
“Jamie making state is a monster accomplishment – he’s only in ninth grade,” Mancini said.
Aside from Livermore qualifying for state, Mancini said there wasn’t a specific moment that stood out because there were too many in what he called an “incredible” sections performance. Just like he’s seen as the season’s progressed, Mancini said he saw the team display significant growth at sections, especially with the accomplishments that took place.
“The relays, the individual time drops, the small things that don’t show up on the result sheets, it was just amazing from this team,” Mancini said.
Livermore is the lone Ranger to advance to state, although many barely missed the cut. The Rangers earned medals in the 200-yard IM relay, 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay, and the following swimmers and divers also earned hardware: seniors Ryan Eddy in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.49) and 200-yard freestyle (1:57.10), Joe Galsworthy in the 200-yard (1:54.77) and 500-yard freestyle (5:14.87) and Riley Siedow in the 50-yard (22.41) and 100-yard freestyle (51.16) as well as sophomore Sam Trocke in the 100-yard backstroke (59.59) and senior Deacon Andre in 1-meter diving (286.25).
“It was a mix of emotions when sections finished this year,” Mancini said. “The sting of missing out on state in a few places really hurt. That was the first feeling. We had so many guys get so close. Then the whole picture started to come into focus, and the overall feeling is one of pride.”
The Rangers also saw three swimmers narrowly miss the top eight to advance to the championship for their events: senior Brady Thompson (ninth in 100-yard freestyle; 52.68 and 11th in 200-yard freestyle; 1:57.34), junior Beau Brady (11th in both the 100-yard butterfly; 58.59 and in 200-yard IM; 2:14.95) and sophomore Eric Gregiore (10th in 50-yard freestyle; 24.03).
This was the final meet for seniors Thompson, Frederico Missidenti, Andre, Eddy, Galsworthy and Siedow, who are all graduating this spring.
“This year’s senior class means so much to this team’s future,” Mancini said. “They mean the world. They stepped up this season in so many ways. … This is a super special group. It’s so hard to put their value to this team into words.”
Mancini said this group of seniors taught the younger swimmers about what it takes to work hard and compete. The Rangers will be led by next year’s seniors Brady, Evan Wood, Trocke, to-be juniors Levi Carlson and Gregiore as well as to-be sophomores in Thatcher Robertson and Livermore next season, according to Mancini, who didn’t forget to mention their young depth.
“We return a great core group of swimmers and divers next year, some guys that will be competing at some very high levels,” Mancini said. “It’s going to be a year of growth with some great potential on what is to come. It’s always sad to see seniors go, but they left a legacy for these guys to follow.”
