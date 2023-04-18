Boys LAX 01.jpeg

The Forest Lake Rangers boys lacrosse team enters the season with four captains (from left to right): Seniors Elias Studier and Michael Mayer, junior Wyatt Mate and senior Jordan Ferraro.

 Aaron Heckmann

Rangers see early success in scrimmages

The Forest Lake Rangers boys lacrosse team lost all nine Suburban East Conference games last season and went 1-13 overall, so the goal for this season is simple.

Tags

Load comments