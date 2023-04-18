Rangers see early success in scrimmages
The Forest Lake Rangers boys lacrosse team lost all nine Suburban East Conference games last season and went 1-13 overall, so the goal for this season is simple.
“We want to win more games,” Forest Lake coach Bryan Rogers said.
Rogers said he anticipates the team being more competitive this spring, evidenced by a promising 12-2 scrimmage win over Osseo/Park Center two weeks ago and then a tight 5-4 loss to Totino-Grace in another scrimmage last Saturday. Forest Lake also added three new varsity assistant coaches for this season.
The Rangers will have to improve their record without the seven graduated seniors who were part of their offense – forwards and midfielders – from a year ago. But their defense from last season is returning, a strength, led by junior Zack Wuotila in the center and junior Colby Christenson and senior Jordan Ferraro on his left and right.
“The next two years, our defense is looking really good,” Rogers said. “We got a lot of defensive guys in the pipeline, too. … This year, we combine that [defense] with where we’re at with some pretty good shooters coming up from the JV side, coming in, so [we’re] looking pretty good.”
The Rangers averaged four goals on average per game last season. So to increase their offensive output, Rogers said they are emphasizing transition play and possession in order to get more shots on target, which will translate to elevated scoring.
“The biggest thing we’ve got to improve on over last year was our clears and getting the possession to the offense,” Rogers said. “… Stat-wise, if you look at what the guys did individually on the defense, they did well. But we need to get to the point where the offense has the ball and that we’re making shots out there.”
Rogers said the team often committed turnovers while transitioning the ball to the offense last year, which is why improving that facet of the game is important this season in addition to winning more faceoffs.
“The more time of possession is probably the biggest thing for us, so winning our transitions and winning that time of possession [is key],” Rogers said. “If we can get that, we can get there on the shots.”
Seniors Elias Studier and Michael Mayer and sophomore Ethan Coleman are “running the shots” offensively. Juniors Wyatt Mate and Derek Dahnke are the Rangers’ goalies this season after the departure of senior Noah Peifer. But Rogers made it clear that both goalies have the chance to start on any given night. In fact, he said it will be a weekly evaluation, and both goalies will be competing for each game.
“We basically make the varsity goalies compete every week for their position,” Rogers said. “So, whoever’s got the best performance in practices and drills that week, they’re going to be the one out there starting or closing.
“We want to see competition out there; we want the guys to be out there working for it.”
Rogers said the team needs to be active on the field and have their heads up, so they don’t find themselves flat footed.
“As long as these guys move, they pass hard, run hard, shoot hard [and] hit hard on the defense – if we get those key points down – we should be doing well,” Rogers said.
The Rangers will open up their season at East Ridge on Wednesday, April 19. Then Forest Lake opens up a three-game homestand, starting with Cretin-Derham Hall on Friday, April 21.
