Forest Lake was outshot in season-ending loss, finishes season with two wins on the road
The No. 6 Forest Lake Rangers boys hockey team’s pattern of getting outshot all season continued in their 4-1 loss to No. 3 Grand Rapids on the road in the 7AA Section Quarterfinal on Tuesday, Feb. 21, that came down to a penalty-induced second period.
Forest Lake, who finished with a 8-16-1 regular season record, went down 1-0 after the first period before Grand Rapids took a 2-0 lead with an even strength goal 2:42 into the second period. The Rangers, who committed six penalties in the game, spent seven minutes on the penalty kill in the period for two different infractions. Among them was senior defender Gavin Wille’s five-minute major for boarding that led to the Thunderhawks’ third goal.
The Rangers were outshot 14-1 in the second period and 41-13 overall in the season-ending loss. Opposing teams outshot Forest Lake in 20 of 26 games this season. Forest Lake coach Jon Loo admitted the penalties messed up the five-on-five rhythm, and he said the Thunderhawks play a fast style. But he gave credit to the penalty killers for only surrendering one goal during the major.
“I thought we competed on a shot basis with teams that are at our level, but to take the next step, we definitely have to do a better job of evening that out,” Loo said about the pattern of getting outshot.
Wille scored his seventh goal of the season at the 13:28 mark of the second period at five-on-five to cut the deficit to 3-1.
“They kept battling all the way to the end,” Loo said.
The Rangers didn’t test Grand Rapids’ goaltender Myles Gunderson much in the first period, with just five shots to show, but Loo said some of those were quality chances.
“I couldn’t believe the puck didn’t go in the net,” Loo said. “Honestly, I thought it did a couple of times.”
Forest Lake allowed another goal with just under five minutes remaining in the game, which sealed the Rangers’ fate. Nine sophomores played in the game, which Loo said has never happened before, adding that two players left the game early due to shoulder injuries.
Junior goaltender Andrew Saxe stopped 37 of 41 shots for the Rangers in the game. The Rangers’ No. 1-starter finished the year with a .905 save percentage and played in 21 of 26 games.
“Andrew Saxe was unbelievable – incredible performance,” Loo said. “He’s been a rock.”
The Rangers headed into sections with a 2-0-1 record in the final three games of the regular season, and Loo said he saw their trajectory rise as the season moved along. That was the case despite four season-ending injuries.
“It was a lot of movement and a lot of things we had to adjust to as the season went on, but we were playing our best hockey at the end,” Loo said, “and that’s all you can ask for.”
Not to mention the Rangers also lost their leading scorer in Malachi McKinnon in January.
“It was unexpected, and it was hard to know how to process that,” Loo said. “That’s never happened before. There was some confusion at first, and we had to figure out who we were without him, and eventually we did. We did figure it out, and we had a great run there the last two weeks.”
While the Rangers will have their puckstopper back for another year, seven seniors are departing. That includes Emik Hauer and Wyatt Saltness, who finished the season as the team’s No. 3- and No. 4 goal scorers, as well as the team’s leading scorer from the blue line in Wille. Elias Studier, Nash Heikkila, Ray Hauglie and backup goaltender Eric Knies round out the senior class.
“You hope that your seniors are your leaders, and they’re your best players,” Loo said, “and that was the case this year.”
So goal scoring is a major point of emphasis going into next season, said Loo, who thinks their record will improve next year because of the team’s youth gaining experience.
“We’re going to take the next step next season because of all those kids having experience,” Loo said.
