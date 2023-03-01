BHKY.jpeg

The Forest Lake Rangers boys hockey team surrounds junior goaltender Andrew Saxe after he stopped 18 of 19 shots in the first period in their 4-1 loss to Grand Rapids on the road in the 7AA Section Quarterfinal game on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

 Submitted photo

Forest Lake was outshot in season-ending loss, finishes season with two wins on the road

The No. 6 Forest Lake Rangers boys hockey team’s pattern of getting outshot all season continued in their 4-1 loss to No. 3 Grand Rapids on the road in the 7AA Section Quarterfinal on Tuesday, Feb. 21, that came down to a penalty-induced second period.

