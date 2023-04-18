Boys Golf 01.jpeg

The Forest Lake Rangers boys golf team’s top returners from left to right: eighth grader Dayne Diersen, senior Nick Brischke, junior Riley Middendorf and senior Carsen Anderson.

 Aaron Heckmann

The Rangers lost their top golfer from last season

Head coach Matt Schugel said he expects the Forest Lake Rangers boys golf team to be in “a similar boat” this season and finish around seventh place in the Suburban East Conference standings, where the Rangers ended up last season. Forest Lake’s top player last season, Ryan Eischen, graduated last summer in addition to two others.

