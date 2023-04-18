The Rangers lost their top golfer from last season
Head coach Matt Schugel said he expects the Forest Lake Rangers boys golf team to be in “a similar boat” this season and finish around seventh place in the Suburban East Conference standings, where the Rangers ended up last season. Forest Lake’s top player last season, Ryan Eischen, graduated last summer in addition to two others.
Eischen’s departure leaves a hole in the roster as Schugel said he’s unsure whether they will have a talent like him this spring.
“I don’t know if we’ll really have that [top player] necessarily,” Schugel said, “but we’ll be deeper with the rest of our guys, so we’ll have probably more guys that can shoot kind of decent numbers, as opposed to just one.”
In fact, Shugel said there’s no roster locks even though there’s a few potential golfers who could establish themselves into that position down the line. So, he said, there’s going to be a lot of roster shuffling throughout the season. He said there could be as many as a dozen golfers who will see varsity time at some point this season.
“The depth, in terms of, as you kind of get down further [in the lineup], is a strength,” Schugel said. “The weakness is the top end [and] being able to have that really low score.”
The team had been practicing via simulators until later last week. Schugel said there won’t be tryouts this year as the evaluation will take place during match play.
“I have an idea of kind of our general order of where kids are at, just from what I know from the past and seeing kids in the simulators,” Schugel said, “... but I very easily could be off on a kid by a decent amount. I could have a kid right now that I don’t think is in the top 12 and ends up playing varsity.”
Schugel said he expects the varsity lineup won’t be solidified until section time because of all their options.
“There’s nobody that I would say right now that I’d feel confident saying that they’re going to be on the varsity [team],” Schugel said.
Schugel said the Rangers’ top returners include seniors Nick Brischke and Carsen Anderson, junior Riley Middendorf and eighth-grader Dayne Diersen.
“I’d be surprised if, as the year goes on, if those guys aren’t in the mix [and] aren’t in the varsity lineup,” Schugel said. “... Those are the four that I would guess would be mostly varsity all year.”
This season could also serve the younger golfers, too.
“We have a handful of seniors that potentially could be that fifth, sixth guy, could play JV [and be] kind of in that mix,” Schugel said. “It’s definitely going to be one where they’re going to get their chance. But at the same time, if it’s not there, it’s not there, and we’ll kind of move on to some of the younger guys to get that experience for them.”
The Rangers will play in a tournament at StoneRidge Golf Club on Wednesday, April 19, before an invitational at Forest Hills Golf Club on Monday, April 24.
“If we had a real good season, we’d probably be sneaking up into like fifth place or so in the conference,” Schugel said.
