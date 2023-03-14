The Rangers blow double-digit lead to Cambridge-Isanti
A dry erase marker, a visitor sign and 3-pointers. Three things that defined the Forest Lake Rangers boys basketball team’s 63-60 season-ending loss in the 7AAAA Section Quarterfinal inside Cambridge-Isanti High School on Wednesday, March 8.
It marked the second straight season where the Rangers – who fell 54-52 to Coon Rapids a year ago on the same stage – were a single possession away from forcing overtime.
“It’s a hard message to speak to these guys when they have all those emotions coming out,” Forest Lake coach Kyle McDonald said. “All the hard work that we’ve done for the three and a half months all of a sudden comes to an abrupt end.”
The Rangers started the way they wanted to by taking a 27-14 lead toward the end of the first half. While C-I cut that lead down to 30-22 by halftime, Forest Lake still entered the second half with some room for error.
“At the beginning of the game, we kind of wanted to slow down a little more because Cambridge likes the run and jump type thing,” junior Brennan Sauvageau said. “We tried getting into our bigs a little more and kind of use our size advantage.”
That room for error wasn’t large enough to withstand the Bluejackets’ 3-point shooting prowess. McDonald said C-I is known for shooting and making a high volume of shots from beyond the arc, and he said they could have done a better job getting out on the shooters at times. The Bluejackets took 34 shots from the 3-point line and made 11 of them, which meant 52% of C-I’s points came from 3-pointers. A large portion came in the second half, including four in the final minutes. Sauvageau said the Bluejackets’ 3-point shots marked a turning point in the game.
“We tried switching everything, trying to not let them get any open stuff off of screens, but it is what it is,” Sauvageau said.
The game then took a turn with the Rangers up 36-28, a prelude to the final minutes of the game. A foul on a 3-point shot sent C-I to the free-throw line, and even though they only scored one of three, the Bluejackets cut the lead to five on one of the following possessions.
Forest Lake then called a timeout, but it didn’t stop momentum as the Bluejackets scored yet another 3-pointer to close the lead to just a single basket. That’s when McDonald threw his dry erase marker at the ground, which landed somewhere behind the bench.
“Sometimes it’s a roller-coaster; we’re just trying to keep the roller-coaster level,” McDonald said of the heated emotions at times in a game like this. “But that’s what it absolutely was tonight.”
There was also the fact that it was a father-son rivalry with Mike McDonald coaching the Bluejackets. Kyle McDonald said the rivalry is “tough,” especially losing, and also coming back to where he went to high school. McDonald said he has “tremendous respect” for his dad, and he has learned a lot from what he’s done at C-I.
As for the atmosphere, “I’ve never seen a crowd here like that,” McDonald said.
The gym got louder as the game progressed, especially with the Rangers student section hitting a sign against the rails in front of them – a symbol of the atmosphere.
“We could barely hear our play calls,” Sauvageau said.
The Rangers sustained their lead and took a 45-39 lead when Sauvageau drained a shot from beyond the arc before C-I responded with one, too, to cut the lead back to a one-possession game. Then Forest Lake went on a seven-point run, taking a 52-42 lead for their first double-figure lead of the second half. But a few fouls, costly turnovers and four more 3-pointers by C-I toward the end of the game ended the Rangers’ season.
“We executed the game plan,” Sauvageau said. “... It just didn’t really go the way we wanted it to towards the end.”
The Rangers had balanced scoring in the tight loss, receiving nine or more points from five players, which McDonald said was “phenomenal”: juniors Braedan Turk (14) and Owen Waldoch (12) as well as freshman DJ Westman (10) and nine points from Sauvageau and junior Nolan Dumonceaux.
McDonald said he had a talk with the team during Christmastime after a slow start. That’s when the shift occurred, and the team started buying in and playing cohesively.
McDonald said he went and grabbed the dry erase marker, so it didn’t see its last game – just like the Rangers’ core. Forest Lake will have all five of their starters and top eight back next season.
“We got high expectations next year, as we told them in the locker room, but we have a lot of work to do,” McDonald said.
Added Sauvageau: “We’re going to be a different team next year – way, way, better.”
