Forest Lake coach Kyle McDonald and juniors Owen Waldoch and Nolan Dumonceaux smile after the Rangers take down conference rival Roseville 52-49 on the road for their first two-game winning streak since Jan. 25.

The Rangers, expected to be No. 6 seed in sections, are confident ahead of sections

The Forest Lake Rangers boys basketball team (6-10, 9-15) remained silent for three minutes in the locker room after winning 52-49 over conference rival Roseville (7-8, 13-10) on the road on Saturday, Feb. 25, for their second straight win. No cheers or shouts of joy were heard because they were waiting on junior Nolan Dumonceaux, who was discussing the game with The Times.

