The Rangers, expected to be No. 6 seed in sections, are confident ahead of sections
The Forest Lake Rangers boys basketball team (6-10, 9-15) remained silent for three minutes in the locker room after winning 52-49 over conference rival Roseville (7-8, 13-10) on the road on Saturday, Feb. 25, for their second straight win. No cheers or shouts of joy were heard because they were waiting on junior Nolan Dumonceaux, who was discussing the game with The Times.
Seconds after Dumonceaux joined his team, the locker room erupted, going from silence to celebrating. That’s how the Rangers boys basketball team conducts business: it’s one thing for the team to talk about their unity and cohesiveness, but it’s another thing to show it.
“We were waiting for him,” Forest Lake coach Kyle McDonald said. “We always kind of wait for our guys.”
It marked only the second time the team could celebrate postgame in the month of February – yet they waited for Dumonceaux. The Rangers ended their six-game losing streak when they won 60-50 against Suburban East Conference bottom feeder Woodbury (1-15, 4-20) a night earlier on Friday, Feb. 24.
It was a game they knew they needed to win, Dumonceaux said. The Rangers controlled the game early and restricted the Woodbury’s best shooters, according to McDonald. Juniors Brennan Sauvageau and Owen Waldoch took the reins in the win with 22 and 16 points, respectively. It was Sauvageau’s second 20-point game of the season. Waldoch (five), junior Braedan Turk (five) and Dumonceaux (one) have also reached the 20-point single-game mark. Dumonceaux scored eight points, too.
In fact, Waldoch led the Rangers with 23 points against Roseville, which is the first time he’s hit 20 points since the TCO Holiday Classic on Dec. 30.
“I thought Owen Waldoch had a great game for us, kind of a bounce back,” McDonald said. “He’s been struggling, kind of ever since that nose accident that he had. … He played with confidence tonight, and had a smile on his face.”
Waldoch aggravated his nose injury against Woodbury and had to put his mask back on against Roseville, according to McDonald, but it didn’t stop him from diving for loose balls in the win over Roseville, which also marked the first time Forest Lake has won two games in a row since Jan. 25.
“It feels good,” Dumonceaux said about the relief of being on the right side of a tight game. “We bounced back as a team.”
McDonald added: “I think it gains confidence within our guys a little bit. They have a little bit more smiles on their faces now that we’re back to our winning ways.”
The Rangers were up 26-23 at halftime, and they got a “big spark,” Dumonceaux said, when junior Cam Mata scored after coming off the bench right before halftime, and Waldoch pulled off a dunk. McDonald said Mata “really surprised” them and provided the team energy on the defensive side of the ball.
McDonald also said the team “took pride” against the Silver Fox defensively and moved the ball well offensively aside from a short segment in the second half.
That second half was tight, with both teams scoring 29 points, making that three-point first-half advantage pivotal in the victory that came down to the final minute. The Rangers, however, allowed Roseville to stay in the game as the team shot 39% (11 for 29) from the free-throw line, leaving 18 points on the table. McDonald described their free throw performance as “atrocious.”
“We took pretty good care of the basketball … with Roseville being an up-the-line team, trying to get as many steals as they can [and] pressuring the basketball,” McDonald said.
Forest Lake is looking to put that six-game skid that lasted two full weeks in the rearview mirror, and Dumonceaux said the team “stayed together a lot better” in the past two games. “The points on the board obviously reflect how hard we go and the effort we give,” Dumonceaux said, “and I think by just everybody buying in and everybody staying together and passing the ball and sharing it … more or less than like the X’s and O’s.”
Although, to the Rangers’ credit, they fell by four or fewer points in three of those six losses, and that included a 67-63 loss to East Ridge – a top-10 team in state, according to McDonald – on Feb. 14. This season as a whole, eight out of their 15 losses have been within a seven-point margin.
“I think kind of looking at that losing streak a little bit more, there’s games that we really competed and then there’s games that we came out flat,” McDonald said.
McDonald said they’re focusing on the basics with two conference games left before sections, which includes ball movement, according to Dumonceaux.
“Just a lot of rotating the ball …, especially on the perimeter, to keep the defense moving and get them tired at the end of games like this where we can control the clock,” Dumonceaux said.
The Rangers fell 54-40 at home to Park of Cottage Grove on Tuesday, Feb. 28, after press time, and they will play their regular season finale at Irondale on Friday, March 3. McDonald expects they’ll get the No. 6 seed in the section tournament.
“We’re feeling good,” Dumonceaux said. “Everybody’s, for the most part, healthy. … We’re just hoping to keep it rolling these last few games and then into sections, and we’re pretty confident about sections and what we got going.”
