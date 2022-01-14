The Forest Lake boys and girls Nordic ski teams opened 2022 with a pair of victories in a Suburban East Conference meet held at Les Bolstad Golf Course on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
The Ranger boys won the 5K classic race with 482 points, 21 more than second-place Stillwater,.
For the boys, senior Noah Erickson won the individual title with a time of 15:56 as Forest Lake took four of the top six places as well as six of the top 10.
Next was fellow senior Ethan Hebert, who was third with a 16:45 clocking, while sophomore Jacob Kensy finished fifth with a time of 17:54, and Sam Moberg was just one second behind Kensy to place sixth.
Juniors Ryan Houseman (18:04) and Damian Langer (18:56) placed eighth and 10th, respectively. Sophomore Johnny Rink (20:45) finished 23rd, while freshman Ben Hudrlik (23:54) was 51st.
The Ranger girls won their 5K classic race by compiling 485 points, with Stillwater finishing second with 462 points. The girls claimed four of the top five individual places and also had six in the top 10.
Junior Jordan Parent led the way for Forest Lake, winning the race with a time of 18:27. Senior Ella Niznik was third with a time of 20:05, while junior Evelyn Hudrlik was fourth at 20:10 and senior Annabelle Stang with fifth with a 20:18 clocking.
Sophomore Chloe Erickson placed seventh (20:36), while junior Maria Stockinger finished 10th (21:07) and senior Isabel Castilleja (21:31) took 12th.
Next for the Rangers was eighth grader Madeleine Bonnett, who took 19th with a time of 23:05, while freshmen Norah Hushagen (24:02) and Clara Zak (24:05) placed 29th and 30th, respectively.
Seventh grader Elsa Swenson (26:43) was 44th, followed by eighth grader Madi Niznik (28:36) in 54th, seventh grader Molly McCarthy (30:46) in 71st, and sophomore Tori Lucas (30:58) in 72nd.
Forest Lake returns to action with an SEC meet at Battle Creek Regional Park on Wednesday, Jan. 12, starting at 3:10 p.m. The Rangers also will race on Monday, Jan. 17, starting at 9 a.m. at Battle Creek as well as Thursday, Jan. 20, at 3:40 p.m. at Lake Elmo Park Reserve.
