Several members of the Forest Lake Nordic ski team posted strong performances at the Junior National Cross Country Ski Championships held at Wirth Park March 7-12. The competition brought together the nation’s top young cross-country skiers from 10 different divisions, with these athletes representing the Midwest Division.
Junior Jordan Parent earned All-American honors in three different races by finishing in the top 10 in each race. She placed seventh in the classic sprints, covering the 1.3-kilometer course in 3:40.77, and also was seventh in the classic 10K distance race with a 29:03.7 clocking.
Parent also helped her four-person skate/freestyle mixed gender team relay place fourth in the U18 race with a combined time of 30:33.2.
Parent was one of six members of the Forest Lake Nordic ski team that competed in the Junior Nationals.
Ella Niznik placed 31st in classic sprints (3:49.83), while Evelyn Hudrlik finished 82nd (4:11.45). In the 10K race Niznik took 47th (31:34.8), while Hudrlik placed 71st (33:21.6).
On the boys side, Noah Erickson finished 21st in the U20 15K race (44:28.4), while Ethan Hebert placed 68th in the U18 10K race (27:31.3), while Jacob Kensy earned 18th in the U16 5K race (15:25.9). In the 10K boys freestyle, Erickson claimed 26th in the U20 race (25:30.8), while Hebert took 59th in the U18 event (25:40.3).
Hebert posted an impressive 12th-place finish in the boys U18 classic sprint with a time of 3:09.12, while Erickson placed 27th in the U20 men’s classic sprint (3:12.58) and Kensy took 21st in the U16 sprint (3:23.83).
Erickson’s U20 relay finished ninth (32:18.2), while Hebert skied the leadoff leg for a U18 team that placed 15th (32:03.5) while Niznik’s relay took 22nd (32:20.8) and Hudrlik’s relay finished 28th (33:10.5). Kensy also skied the leadoff leg for a U16 relay that placed 15th (33:26.8).
All six are members of the NordicWerks SkiKlubb, whose coach is former Forest Lake Nordic ski coach Deno Johnson.
