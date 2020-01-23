The Forest Lake boys and girls hockey teams were winners over all opposition faced last week, even against the weather: The Ranger ice squads were among the few area teams active in spite of the blizzard that postponed or canceled most of the sports schedule over the weekend.
The boys traveled for a pair of Suburban East Conference contests, defeating Roseville 5-3 on Jan. 16 before winning 4-1 at Mounds View on Jan. 18.
There was a lot of evenness in the Roseville contest. Forest Lake barely outshot the Raiders 29-28, both teams were called for 10 minutes worth of penalties (five minors each) and, relatedly, each team went 1-for-5 on power play opportunities.
Jordan Oberholtzer scored the first goal of the game, but saw his first-period tally canceled by Roseville’s Joey O’Neil. Cole Carpenter put the Rangers back on top late in the period, but Roseville’s Bjorn Anderson scored in the first minute of the second period, creating a 2-2 tie that would last the remainder of the frame.
Only 44 seconds after the third period began, Hunter Johnson scored to put the Rangers ahead again, but this time Roseville would not knot things up.
Drew Whitson scored for Forest Lake in the fourth minute of the period, and a late goal for the Raiders was matched by an empty-netter for Johnson.
Goaltender Josie Bothun made 25 saves in notching her fourth win of the season.
Carpenter scored twice in the game against Mounds View, a contest largely controlled by the Rangers. Oberholtzer added a tally, as did Connor Brust.
In goal, Casey Sauve stopped all but one of the Mustangs’ 29 attempts on goal to claim his fifth win of the year.
The Rangers moved to 9-4-3 on the campaign overall, with the two league wins also improving their SEC mark to 7-2-3. Those numbers are worth 17 points in the table, holding them in a tie for third place with Stillwater (a team they tied head-to-head in a home game two weeks ago). Cretin-Derham Hall (10-0-0) and White Bear Lake (10-1-0) are tied at the top with 20 points – both league leaders are state-ranked, with the Bears standing at No. 6 and Cretin at No. 7.
The Rangers were scheduled to host Duluth East on Tuesday after press time. They will play their next three games on the road, at Park (Thursday at 7:30 p.m.), Woodbury (Saturday at 3 p.m.) and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m.). Their next home date comes against Irondale on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m.
Girls go 4-0
The Forest Lake girls hockey team extended its undefeated and untied run in the new year of 2020 to eight consecutive games by rolling through four games in six days.
The Rangers defeated Park 3-0 on Jan. 14, a win that marked their fourth consecutive shutout (and the fourth for goaltender Ally Goehner, who made 14 saves).
All of the Rangers goals came in the space of 4 minutes, 41 seconds in the latter part of the first period, with Brieja Parent, Bailey O’Donovan and Lily Walesheck lighting the lamp in that order.
The Rangers lost their shutout streak but not their winning streak on Jan. 16, working to a 5-2 victory over East Ridge. The win avenged a defeat at the Raptors’ hands earlier in the season.
The game remained scoreless until Parent beat the East Ridge netminder with 20 seconds left on the first period clock. The Raptors scored on a second period power play to even the scores, but the Rangers were good for four goals in the span of six minutes later in the frame. O’Donovan was the first to score, then Rachel Golnitz followed up less than a minute later. Parent scored twice before the intermission horn to finalize the Rangers’ score and complete a hat-trick.
The Raptors got one goal back in the third period, but never came close to reversing the end result. Overall, Goehner withstood 15 of the Raptors’ 17 shots.
The beat rolled on in a 7-0 victory over Mounds View on Jan. 18. Goehner stopped 17 shots, while O’Donovan and Walesheck led the offensive charge with two goals each. Adding one each were Sami Boerboom, Brooke Remington and Sami Boerboom.
Late Monday night, the Rangers defeated White Bear Lake 5-0, pushing their overall record to 17-4-0 and the SEC mark to 13-2-0. The latter mark gives them 26 points, one better than Stillwater at the top of the table.
The Rangers will stay away from home this week, with a game at No. 5 state-ranked Blake on Thursday at 7 p.m. followed by a trip to Irondale/St. Anthony on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
The SEC season – as well as the regular season as a whole – will wrap up with home games against Cretin-Derham Hall (Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m.) and Stillwater (Saturday, Feb. 1, at 3 p.m.). This last game could well decide the SEC title.
Although they haven’t failed to win a game since the calendar turned, the Rangers dropped one notch in the Class AA state rankings last week, settling at No. 10. Stillwater (16-4-1 overall) sat at No. 7.
Among the Rangers’ foes within Section 7AA, Andover (19-1-0) is No. 2 and new member North Wright County, a co-op of St. Michael-Albertville and Monticello (11-6-1) entered the list this week at No. 9.
Three-time defending state champion Edina (20-1-0) stood in the No. 1 spot.
