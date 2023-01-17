The Forest Lake Rangers gymnastics team won a triangular meet against Cretin-Derham Hall and Mounds View/Irondale at home on Friday, Jan. 13. The Rangers finished with 134.075 points – ahead of Mounds View/Irondale (128.450) and Cretin-Derham Hall (124.375). It wasn’t originally scheduled to be a triangular meet, but due to weather that forced the cancellation of an earlier meet was made up for through the triangular.
“We have lots of room for improvement still, but I was impressed with the performance of all of the girls,” Forest Lake coach Lindsey Pierron said about the meet.
Pierron said the team had a “really strong” rotation in the vault category with junior Sami Ernst and sophomore Ellyana Stamp scoring 9.425 and 9.1, respectively. Sophomore Ali Thordson scored a 8.400, too. Pierron said two gymnasts are focusing on improving their vaults right now, but those upgraded vaults might not arrive until section time.
In addition to vault, the Rangers also had a good showing in the beam event, Pierron said, with scores ranging from mid-to-high 8s. Sophomore Hailey Henry placed first in the beam category with a score of 8.925. Ernst scored a 8.750 while Mackenzie Nenn scored a 8.450.
Henry also finished with high scores in both vault (8.525) and floor (9.125). Stamp scored a 8.350 in the floor category. Ernst scored a 9.1 in floor and 8.725 in bars, which was enough for a second-place finish in both events. It was bars, though, that gave the Rangers trouble, Pierron said.
“Bars was challenging in this meet,” Pierron said. “[Junior] Amelia Bonnett, who is one of our top bars workers, had to sit out because she had missed practice earlier in the week, and we definitely missed her consistency and score.”
Pierron added that senior Nenn had some “uncharacteristic falls” in the bars event, which impacted the team’s score – but she said bars is the most difficult.
“We have girls working harder skills, which will help them score better [in bars],” Pierron said. “They’re just not consistent enough to put in their routines yet. Those skills should be coming in the next couple of weeks.
“We also have some really strong floor competitors, but we still have yet to hit all of our floor routines in the same meet. If we have a meet where everyone hits on floor, we could see a significant improvement in the team score.”
Ernst (36.00), Henry (26.575) and Stamp (24.475) finished second, eighth and ninth, respectively, in the meet overall. Pierron said they’re still making lineup decisions as to which gymnastics are best suited for each of the events, something that typically happens in December. But due to a scheduled bye and weather cancellations, it was delayed, which has been difficult.
“It’s hard because we have a couple of girls who perform beautifully in practice, but sometimes get nervous and can be unpredictable in competition,” Pierron said. “We’re working on building these girls’ confidence, so they compete the same way they practice.”
Pierron said there could be some changes coming to the lineup in the bars, beam and floor events in the coming weeks, and they’ll see how that impacts the team’s score. She added that the team has made “substantial gains” since the season started. The team’s next meet is on the road against East Ridge on Thursday, Jan. 19.
“The team is exactly where they need to be, considering they’ve only had four meets,” Pierron said. “We’re still working out the kinks, but we’re also seeing new or younger athletes really rise to the occasion in competition.”
