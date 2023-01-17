The team is still making lineup adjustments

The Forest Lake Rangers gymnastics team won a triangular meet against Cretin-Derham Hall and Mounds View/Irondale at home on Friday, Jan. 13. The Rangers finished with 134.075 points – ahead of Mounds View/Irondale (128.450) and Cretin-Derham Hall (124.375). It wasn’t originally scheduled to be a triangular meet, but due to weather that forced the cancellation of an earlier meet was made up for through the triangular.

