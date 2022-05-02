The Forest Lake girls track team put together a solid performance, especially in the running events, in the Mounds View SEC Girls Open run on Tuesday, April 19.
The Rangers won five of eight running events while also showing their depth in those events.
Senior Annika Gunderson was a double winner for Forest Lake, taking first in both the 100 (13.39) and the 200 (27.68). Fellow senior Ella Niznik placed second to Gunderson in the 200 (28.02) while winning the 400 with a 1:01.74 clocking.
Niznik led a 1-4-6 finish in the 400, with senior Annabelle Stang placing fourth (1:03.69) and Arielle DeYoung earning sixth (1:04.65). Meanwhile senior Isabel Castilleja finished second in the 800 (2:27.90), while junior Jordan Parent took third (2:33.41).
And freshman Norah Hushagen gave the Rangers a win in the 3,200 with a time of 11:29.88, while junior Ellie Hanowski placed fourth (12:04.19) and seventh grader Elsa Swenson took eighth (12:48.89).
Senior Kylie Woods won the 300 hurdles with a 50.69 clocking and also placed second in the 100 hurdles (17.70), while freshman Julia Legeault placed ninth in the 100 hurdles (19.79).
In the field events, senior Victoria Ball placed second in the discus with a best throw of 108-11 as Forest Lake had four of the top eight finishers. Junior Isabella Maloney finished fourth (104-7), followed by senior Anna Strupp in seventh (89-2) and sophomore Maja Henslin in eighth (88-7).
Ball placed fourth in the shot put with a best toss of 31-4, while Henslin took seventh (27-11) and seventh grader Hannah Goosby finished eighth (27-10).
DeYoung earned sixth in the pole vault by clearing 7-6, while eighth graders Adrienne Tredinnick and Madilyn Niznik both cleared 7-0 to finish ninth and 10th, respectively, based on misses. Legeault took sixth in the triple jump with a best leap of 30-2.5. Legeault also earned 10th in the high jump by clearing 4-4.
The girls returned to action by running in a triangular on Tuesday, April 26, at Roseville that also included East Ridge. The meet was not completed at press time.
