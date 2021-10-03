The Forest Lake girls swim team sank White Bear Lake 99-76 in a home meet held at the pool in the Forest Lake Schools Education Center on Thursday, Sept. 23.
The Rangers won seven of the nine events in the meet and built up enough of an advantage to swim exhibition races by meet’s end.
Sophomore Bella Pope was a double winner for Forest Lake. She led a 1-2-3 finish in the 200 free, winning with a time of 2:09.51, and also took first in the 100 fly with 1:04.88 clocking.
Junior Kalley Williamson also led Forest Lake to a 1-2-3 sweep of the 500 free, claiming first with a time of 5:57.03. Sophomore Alex Ready won the 200 IM with a 2:40.64 clocking, while sophomore Delaney Nickles won the diving with a 226.00 score.
Sophomore Grace Chatwin would have won the 100 back (1:04.53) had the Rangers not been swimming exhibition at that point in the meet, as would freshman Grace True, who won the 100 breast (1:14.84).
Forest Lake’s 200 medley relay of Chatwin, True, Pope and Williamson finished first with a time of 2:00.32, while the 200 free relay of Pope, junior Sophia Niznik, senior Martina Fischetti and Williamson took first place with a 1:52.25 clocking.
The Rangers’ 400 relay of Chatwin, junior Ally Labelle, Fischetti and True also swam exhibition but had the best time in that event with a 4:05.37 clocking.
Forest Lake returns to action with a Suburban East Conference meet at Woodbury on Thursday, Sept. 30.
