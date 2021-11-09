Rangers drop final home meet of season to Mounds View
The Forest Lake girls swim team has reached the home stretch of its season as it begins final preparations for the Class 2A Section 7 Section Meet.
In the team’s final dual meet of the regular season, the Rangers dropped a 108-78 decision to Mounds View at the Education Center pool on Thursday, Oct. 28. It was a tight meet until the end, as Forest Lake led 32-30 at the diving break.
“I thought our team put together a really good showing,” coach Rochelle McKenzie said. “Mounds View just had a little more depth and was a little stronger in the second half of the meet.”
Prior to the break, sophomore Bella Pope won the 200 free with a time of 2:07.23, while sophomore Grace Chatwin took first in the 50 free with a 26.38 clocking. Sophomore Delaney Nickles won the diving with a point total of 228.90, and the Rangers’ 200 medley relay of Chatwin, freshman Grace True, Pope and junior Haley Bent won that event with a time of 1:56.64.
Coming out of the break, Pope won the 100 fly with a time of 1:02.41, and True won the 100 breast with a 1:12.85 clocking, but Forest Lake did not win any other event and Mounds View pulled away late.
“We still had a lot of really good performances in this meet,” McKenzie said. “In particular that medley relay is creeping closer to the school record; they’re only a second and a half away.”
The next chance for the medley relay to break that record — and the rest of the team to perform — comes next week when the Rangers compete in the section meet, which will be hosted by Northdale Middle School in Coon Rapids for three straight days starting Thursday, Nov. 11.
“The section meet with be a good motivator for everyone on the team,” McKenzie said. “The JV team already has started to taper for the JV conference meet [Saturday, Nov. 6, at Stillwater], so the varsity only has a couple more ugly days before they start to taper.
“They are still pushing hard and doing well, so I look forward to seeing what they can do at the section meet.”
Taper is the time leading up to major competitions in which swimmers lessen their workouts and increase their rest to give their bodies a chance for peak performance.
