Rangers also claimed home victory over Ironton
Forest Lake placed fifth in the Class 2A Section 7 True Team meet held at Northdale Middle School in Coon Rapids on Saturday, Oct. 18.
The top individual finish for the Rangers in that meet came from sophomore Delaney Nickles, who won the 1-meter diving with a point total of 366.00.
But there were a number of other fine performances that excited coach Rochelle McKenzie.
“Overall the team is performing very well, especially for a time in the season that is notoriously a struggle,” she said. “As coaches it’s really great to see the hard work paying off, but even better when you see the girls start to see that in themselves.”
Sophomore Bella Pope posted a pair of top four finishes in the meet, placing third in the 100 fly (1:01.85) and fifth in the 200 free (2:04.61).
Sophomore Grace Chatwin finished fourth in the 100 back (1:03.20) and was 10th in the 50 free with a time of 26.42, while freshman Grace True was next in that event with a 26.79 clocking.
True also placed fourth in the 100 breast with a time of 1:12.15.
Junior Kalley Williamson placed ninth in the 500 free with a time of 6:07.14, while freshman Avery Fallon was 11th with a 6:12.60 clocking.
And Forest Lake’s 200 medley relay of Chatwin, True, Pope and junior Haley Bent placed third with a time of 1:56.96.
“Our [medley] relay continued to inch even closer to breaking the school record with an excellent third-place finish,” McKenzie said. “Bella Pope posted personal bests in her 200 free and 100 fly, and those were nice times by Grace True and Grace Chatwin in the 50 free.
“True and Chatwin also posted their best times for top finishes in the 100 breast and 100 back.”
Other top finishes for the Rangers at the True Team meet came when the 400 free relay of True, Fallon, Pope and Chatwin placed fifth with a time of 3:57.19.
And the 200 free relay of Bent, Martina Fischetti, Williamson and junior Izzy Maloney placed sixth in that event with a 1:49.94 clocking.
Two days prior to the True Team meet, Forest Lake claimed a 100-86 victory over Irondale in a home meet at the Forest Lake Education Center pool.
Chatwin and True both were double winners for the Rangers in that meet. Chatwin took first in the 50 free (27.18) and the 100 back (1:05.38), while True won both the 100 free (57.87) and 100 breast (1:12.30).
Pope won the 200 free with a time of 2:08.32, and Forest Lake also won two of the meet’s three relays.
The 200 medley relay team of Chatwin, True, Pope and Bent won that event with a time of 1:58.79, while the 400 free relay of Pope, Bent, Fallon and True finished first with a 3:59.58 clocking.
“We went into that meet knowing it would be close and that we would have to be on our game,” McKenzie said. “The girls did not disappoint, with many personal bests and season bests happening across both JV and varsity.”
Forest Lake began this week with a dual meet at Stillwater on Tuesday, Oct. 19, that was not completed at press time.
The Rangers will return home to face Mounds View on Thursday, Oct. 28, in a meet scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
