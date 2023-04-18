The Rangers lost their top three goal scorers and starting goalie
The Forest Lake Rangers girls lacrosse team that went 13-2 last season and 8-1 in Suburban East Conference play with 16 points – which tied Stillwater for first – saw six seniors depart last summer. That included all three of their top goal scorers in Erin Brown, Samantha Hayek and Broke Glumack, as well as starting goaltender Hannah Melander.
“We just need a lot of girls to score,” Forest Lake coach Jenna Brown said. “We lost a lot of good goal scorers last year. A lot of the younger girls have to step and be [in] that role now.”
The Rangers bring youth to the table this season as Brown said it’s the youngest team she’s ever had even though the team is composed of 10 seniors. That youth starts in goal as sophomore Ava Hagland is suddenly the starting goalie after facing just four shots between two games last spring.
“The shots are going to be harder, the game’s faster, she’s going to have to communicate more quickly and more effectively,” Brown said. “She’s going to have to step up to the plate because she obviously sees so much of the game, so she’ll be huge.”
The Rangers do have experience returning this season, though. The team’s top midfield and attack players are freshman Abbie Sklavenitis, sophomore Rylen Kissel and seniors Emma Halweg and Kate Larsen, while their top two defenders are seniors Julia Hayek and Faith McLagan. There’s also some newcomers to watch, Brown said, including junior Lillian Desrosier and sophomore Emma Larsen.
Not only do they have depth, Brown said, but also flexibility.
“I was going through the roster, and we have so many girls that can play multiple positions, which I think is going to help us a lot this year,” Brown said.
After all, Brown added, they are a young team. So one key to balancing the desire to win with gaining experience and seeing growth is the team’s leadership from the captains. Another factor of having a younger team is that there’s less pressure this year, she said.
“I feel like this year, it seems just more relaxed,” Brown said. “The girls don’t feel like there’s much pressure, and they can just kind of focus on just playing as a team. … Those seniors can really step up and kind of try new things and do what they want now.”
Brown is more confident now since the first couple of days of tryouts, where she said she thought a lot of learning needed to take place because of their youth.
“This week, they stepped it up,” Brown said last Wednesday, the night before the season opener. “I’m pretty impressed with all of our midfielders and all the girls that are willing to play midfield and run the full field. …
“It definitely is a little breath of fresh air just after this week.”
The Rangers opened up their season with a 13-12 win over Grand Rapids/Greenway at home on Thursday, April 13, before falling 15-3 at Mahtomedi on Friday, April 14. The Rangers have five players who have scored twice through the first two games of the season, including Halweg and sophomore Maren Wallinga at three apiece.
“Obviously just kind of keeping up with those big teams in our conference is one thing that we want to work on,” Brown said of the team’s goal this season. “We kind of did say in practice, ‘If we can’t beat them with our stick skills or our goals – if we can’t beat them on the scoreboard – I just hope that we can outrun them and outwork them.’”
The Rangers will take on East Ridge at home on Wednesday, April 19, in their first SEC game, before playing at Cretin-Derham Hall on Friday, April 21.
