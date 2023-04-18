Girls LAX 01.jpg

The Forest Lake Rangers girls lacrosse team hopes to build upon last year’s success despite significant departures.

 Todd Proulx, TCL Digital Images

The Rangers lost their top three goal scorers and starting goalie

The Forest Lake Rangers girls lacrosse team that went 13-2 last season and 8-1 in Suburban East Conference play with 16 points – which tied Stillwater for first – saw six seniors depart last summer. That included all three of their top goal scorers in Erin Brown, Samantha Hayek and Broke Glumack, as well as starting goaltender Hannah Melander.

Tags

Load comments