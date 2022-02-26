The Forest Lake girls basketball team continued to ride the roller-coaster that can characterize a young and inconsistent team.
The Rangers begat last week with a 62-41 home loss to East Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 15. In that contest they fell behind 14-0 and trailed 32-15 at the half. And while Forest Lake never let that advantage balloon until the game’s final minutes, the Rangers were not able to cut into the deficit, either.
“East Ridge really came out intense and ready to play – give them credit for that,” Ostercamp said. “We had been playing well, but in this game we got punched in the mouth and we didn’t respond well.
“At first we were a step behind everything they were doing. Then we started to play defense, then we started scoring a little bit. But the ball didn’t go in the hole very well all night.”
Only four players scored for the Rangers, with senior Greta Krieger producing 23 of those points and sophomore Cassidy Pitzl adding 11.
“In the Mounds View game, things started to click again for Greta,” Ostercamp said. “She just plays so hard, and she’s so smart and athletic. I tell our younger players, ‘Greta shows you how hard you have to play to win at this level.’ She sets a great example for our younger players.”
Forest Lake rebounded nicely from that setback to claim a 47-44 home victory over Cretin-Derham Hall three nights later. Krieger again was the scoring star, finishing with 23 points, while sophomore Maddie Jerde added 11.
“In recent games we’ve been the more intense and physical team,” Ostercamp said. “That’s what it takes to win games in the Suburban East Conference.”
Forest Lake has two more SEC games on the schedule this week, starting with a contest at Roseville on Wednesday, Feb. 23 that was not completed at press time. The Rangers then return home to close the regular season against Woodbury on Friday, Feb. 25 starting at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.