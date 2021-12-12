The Forest Lake girls hockey team has opened the season with a 3-4 record that includes a 2-1 mark in Suburban East Conference action.
After a 6-0 home loss to state-ranked Centennial on Tuesday, Nov. 16, the Rangers dropped a tight 2-1 decision at North Wright County two nights later. Sophomore Sami Pool scored the lone goal for Forest Lake, while senior Donelle Decker finished with 28 saves.
Forest Lake then opened SEC play with a 2-1 home win over Mounds View on Saturday, Nov. 20. Junior Ava Saxe scored twice in the opening period, including once on the power play, and Decker made that stand up by stopping all but one of the 25 shots she faced.
The Rangers then suffered a 7-0 loss to Andover, the top-ranked Class 2A team in the state, on Tuesday, Nov. 23, but rebounded to crush the Northern Tier Stars 8-1 at home on Saturday, Nov. 27.
Senior Hannah Melander notched a hat trick in the win, while junior Malia McKinnon scored twice. Seniors JennaRae Bateman and C.C. Walesheck also had goals, as did junior Noelle Johnson. Junior Adria Haley had nine saves between the pipes to claim the victory.
The Rangers fell at Roseville by a 2-0 margin on Wednesday, Dec. 1, but again rebounded and knocked off Irondale/St. Anthony 4-0 three days later. Bateman scored twice in the win to pace the offense, while McKinnon and Pool also had goals.
Decker stopped all 21 shots she faced to claim her first shutout of the season.
Forest Lake played at White Bear Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 7, in a contest that was not completed at press time. The Rangers return home to host East Ridge in an SEC game on Saturday, Dec. 11, starting at 2 p.m.
