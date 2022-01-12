The Forest Lake girls hockey team suffered a 7-3 loss at Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

The Rangers fell behind 2-0 after one period. Junior Malia McKinnon netted a power-play goal at 10:08 of the second, only to see the Raiders score 42 seconds later, then score again with just one second left in the period.

CDH added three more goals in the third period before sophomore Sami Pool scored twice, once at even strength and once on the power play, to close the scoring.

Junior Adria Haley made 53 saves to keep Forest Lake in the contest.

The Rangers’ home contest against Stillwater scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6, was postponed and now will be played on Friday, Jan. 21.

This week Forest Lake played at Mounds View on Tuesday, Jan. 11, in a contest that was not completed at press time. The Rangers will return home to host Grand Rapids-Greenway on Saturday, Jan. 15, starting at 2 p.m.

Forest Lake then will play back-to-back Suburban East Conference contests, traveling to Park of Cottage Grove on Monday, Jan. 17, before hosting Roseville the following evening.

