The Forest Lake girls hockey team played four games in six days last week, collecting a pair of wins along the way.
But the Rangers’ most impressive performance may have come in a loss.
Forest Lake trailed Stillwater 3-0 entering the third period of a home game on Friday, Jan. 21, but scored twice and put a scare into the Ponies before falling 3-2.
“Even though we didn’t win the game, it was fun to see how we came back in that Stillwater game,” coach Andy Richardson said. “We were playing really well, and we had super energy on the bench. It was a fun game to be a part of.”
In that game Stillwater took advantage of a botched line change to score late in the first period, then notched two goals 71 seconds apart in the second.
“I thought we played really well the first two periods, but they took advantage of a couple of chances,” Richardson said. “But we kept pushing, and we kept pressing. It wasn’t much different, although maybe we picked up a little bit of intensity.”
That intensity paid off when junior Maddy Monette got the Rangers on the board with a goal at 11:28 of the third. Senior JennaRae Bateman’s power-play goal at 15:16 made it a one-goal game, but Forest Lake was unable to net the equalizer.
“I was super-proud of the way they came back,” Richardson said. “They didn’t quit; they kept working, and that make it a lot of fun at the end.”
The next day the Rangers bounced back to crush Irondale 7-2, netting three goals in each of the last two periods to pull away. Bateman finished with four goals and two assists in that contest, while senior Hannah Melander had a goal and four assists and Monette added a goal and three assists.
Junior Ellie Hanowski had the other goal for Forest Lake, while senior goaltender Donelle Decker had 10 saves to claim the win.
“It was good to see us come back and take care of business,” Richardson said.
The Rangers began the week with a 3-2 victory over Suburban East Conference rival Park of Cottage Grove on Monday, Jan. 17. Bateman notched a pair of goals in the win, while sophomore Sami Pool’s goal late in the second period proved to be the difference as junior Adria Haley stopped 24 shots in goal for the victory.
The following evening the Rangers allowed four goals in the first period of a home contest against Roseville in a 6-2 loss. Monette scored in the first period and junior Emma Halweg added a goal in the second for Forest Lake, while Decker finished with 29 saves.
