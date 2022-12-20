G Hockey02.JPG

Senior Malia MacKinnon scores her team-leading fifth goal of the season on a breakaway in the third period  to cut the deficit to 3-2 in Forest Lake’s 5-3 loss to Woodbury in a conference game on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The Rangers have lost four of the past five

Forest Lake coach Andy Richardson said “finding ways to score goals and having a breakthrough type game” is important moving forward to get back in the win column after the Forest Lake Rangers girls hockey team lost two more conference games last week against Woodbury and Stillwater. The Rangers (1-6, 2-8) sit tied for last in the Suburban East Conference with two points.

