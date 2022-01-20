Rangers to play 4 games in 6 days this week
The Forest Lake girls hockey team hopes a pair of close wins last week will provide the impetus for a strong finish to the season.
The Rangers opened the week with a 3-2 overtime victory at Mounds View on Tuesday, Jan. 11, then knocked off Grand Rapids-Greenway 2-1 on Saturday, Jan. 15.
“We didn’t do anything wrong on Tuesday, but I thought we brought a new, higher intensity to the game we played on Saturday,” coach Andy Richardson said. “Whether it came to winning races to the puck, making good decisions, or just working hard all the time, I thought we upped our game from Tuesday.
“I think we’ve been playing good hockey for the last couple of weeks. Hopefully we can keep this trend going.”
Junior Ellie Hanowski scored the lone goal of the first period at Mounds View, but the Mustangs responded with the only goal of the second period. Junior Malia McKinnon notched a short-handed goal at 9:41 of the third to give the Rangers the lead, but Mounds View forced overtime by scoring three minutes later.
Junior Maddy Monette scored at 6:58 of the extra period to give the Rangers the victory. Junior Adria Haley stopped all but two of the 28 shots she faced, including five in OT, to claim the win.
“Any win in overtime is good, but it was especially nice to get the win after battling hard all the way through,” Richardson said.
In the win over Grand Rapids-Greenway, senior JennaRae Bateman got the Rangers rolling by scoring a goal with less than four minutes remaining in the opening period. Senior Hannah Melander made the score 2-0 with her goal at the 5-minute mark of the second.
“It was a fun game from start to finish against a really good team,” Richardson said. “I felt that if we put together our best game, we could stay with them. So it was cool to see us put together a full three-period game.”
While Grand Rapids-Greenway netted a short-handed goal late in the second period, senior Donelle Decker stopped 29 shots to earn the victory.
“We’ve had some ups and downs this season, but I think we’re finding ways to play more as a team,” Richardson said. “I hope they are finding ways to trust and believe in each other. It shows that they are when they play in a game like they did in this one.”
The Rangers will play four games in six days this week, starting with a 3-2 victory at Park of Cottage Grove on Monday, Jan. 17.
A home game against Roseville on Tuesday, Jan. 18 was not completed at press time.
Forest Lake ends the week with two home games, hosting Stillwater on Friday, Jan. 21 starting at 6 p.m., then facing off against Irondale/St. Anthony at 2 p.m. the next day.
“We told the girls to make sure they get good rest, to let their bodies recover,” Richardson said. “But you play hockey to play games, not practice. So it’s busy, but it’s fun.”
