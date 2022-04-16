The Forest Lake girls golf team lost two players, including state qualifier Sami Boerboom, to graduation.
But it is the players who return who have coach Andrea Brischke eager to see how her team performs this spring.
“Watching some of these girls, I’m very excited to see where we stand this year,” she said. “Our conference graduated some really, really good talent, so I think it will be a really fun conference season. I don’t think one team will dominate all year, and I believe our team will be one of those teams that pushes for the title.”
One of the key returnees for the Rangers is freshman Bella Leonhart, who last season ranked among the Suburban East Conference leaders and finished second in the section tournament to also earn a state berth.
“Bella is someone I would expect will compete for the SEC individual title and push to return to state,” Brischke said. “She has improved a ton from last season. Knowing that Bella will come in with a great score means the rest of the team needs to just play as well as they can to back her up.”
And there is plenty of talent to back up Leonhart, including senior Greta Krieger, juniors Malia McKinnon and Hailey Stanius, and eighth grader Taylor Thompson.
“She has improved a ton over last year,” Brischke said of Thompson. “And she’s such a competitor who doesn’t get rattled, and her swing is so pure and perfect. I’m extremely excited to watch her this spring.”
There also is depth behind that top five, as Brischke mentioned the development of senior Donelle Decker and sophomore Ally Hubbard will give both of them a chance to push for varsity action.
The only dark cloud for the Rangers is the change to Class 3A Section 5, which historically has been a tougher section than the Section 7 competition Forest Lake has faced.
“I think it will be a good challenge for us,” Brischke said. “Maple Grove is an extremely talented and deep team, and we won’t be able to play a competitive round at Links at North Folk, which is where the section will be played.
“Our goal is to play our best golf when the section tournament starts. We’ll work on building our confidence and improving during the season. We want to play against the best and see if we can compete with them, because that will make us better.”
