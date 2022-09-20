Team has shown improvement since first race
The Forest Lake Rangers girls cross country team won the Blaine invitational that was held Friday, Sept. 16, at Northdale Middle School – their first win of the season.
The Forest Lake Rangers girls cross country team won the Blaine invitational that was held Friday, Sept. 16, at Northdale Middle School – their first win of the season.
“It was a good day, we were pretty happy about that,” Forest Lake assistant coach Erin Kvam said.
Kvam said the overall performance was “pretty good” because most girls improved on their time, so it was a confidence-boosting win. Kvam also mentioned that it was humid, so the Rangers persevered despite the weather conditions.
To top off the team win was sophomore Norah Hushagen, who won her second straight race after winning the Anoka Steve Hoag Invitational last week. Hushagen’s time this week of 18:17.3 was almost four seconds better than last week.
“She’s our fastest runner, and she’s going to be that way for the rest of the season, so we depend on her to score,” Kvam said.
But Kvam said the Rangers also depend on their three through five middle runners. It’s important that runners in those spots are able to pass the other team’s runners.
Senior Ellie Hanowski finished third in the race with a time of 19:45.6. Kvam said she has seen Hanowski improve since the first race of the season.
“Ellie had a good race, too,” Kvam said. “And I think she’s been pretty encouraged now because she started off a little rocky in the first race, but she’s improved significantly since our first race in St. Olaf.”
The same can be said for the entire team, who continues to develop and have an upward trajectory.
“Our girls are getting better every week, so that’s been really encouraging,” Kvam said. “I think for them too, they start to see that they’re getting better and then get more competitive and excited.”
Forest Lake entered the season with a lot of “wild cards” and “unknowns,” according to both Kvam and head coach John Fick, but the top five is more concrete now than it was then.
“I think that we have a much better sense on who is our top five right now,” Kvam said.
Those runners include Hushagen, Hankowski, freshman Anna VanAcker and eighth graders Molly McCarthy and Elsa Swenson, but Kvam said there’s still a few other runners that could run faster later this season, causing adjustments to take place.
The Rangers are scheduled to participate Friday, Sept. 23, at the U of M Roy Griak Invitational.
