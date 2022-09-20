FL Girls XC_Hushagen.jpg

Sophomore Norah Hushagen led the Forest Lake Rangers girls cross country team to their first win of the season at the Blaine Invitational Friday, Sept. 16 at Northdale Middle School. Hushagen also was the individual winner of the race.

 Submitted photo

Team has shown improvement since first race

The Forest Lake Rangers girls cross country team won the Blaine invitational that was held Friday, Sept. 16, at Northdale Middle School – their first win of the season. 

