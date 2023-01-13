GBB Pitzl.jpg

Junior Cassidy Pitzl takes a shot during the game against Centennial on Jan. 5. 

While the Forest Lake Rangers girls basketball team is on a six-game losing streak, Forest Lake coach Dave Ostercamp said he was encouraged after their 56-43 loss to Centennial on Thursday, Jan. 5, to open up the week. The Rangers have suffered four conference losses since their losing skid began with a 59-57 loss to White Bear Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Forest Lake is now 2-9 after losses against East Ridge and Stillwater to finish the week.

After getting outscored 31-14 in the first half against Centennial, the Rangers had the upper edge in scoring in the second half en route to the 56-43 loss. Ostercamp said the staff challenged the team at halftime to play better – and their 29-25 second-half score shows they did just that. Ostercamp said part of that can be attributed to their pressure right away, which kept the Cougars off the board for about the first six minutes in the second half.

