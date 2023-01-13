While the Forest Lake Rangers girls basketball team is on a six-game losing streak, Forest Lake coach Dave Ostercamp said he was encouraged after their 56-43 loss to Centennial on Thursday, Jan. 5, to open up the week. The Rangers have suffered four conference losses since their losing skid began with a 59-57 loss to White Bear Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Forest Lake is now 2-9 after losses against East Ridge and Stillwater to finish the week.
After getting outscored 31-14 in the first half against Centennial, the Rangers had the upper edge in scoring in the second half en route to the 56-43 loss. Ostercamp said the staff challenged the team at halftime to play better – and their 29-25 second-half score shows they did just that. Ostercamp said part of that can be attributed to their pressure right away, which kept the Cougars off the board for about the first six minutes in the second half.
“Really loved the fight in the second half, and we ran out of a little gas and gave up some turnovers, but the girls kept scratching and clawing,” Ostercamp said.
The Rangers cut the deficit down to single digits, and Ostercamp said there were times where they could have scored to get even closer.
“I think we came out with more effort and more spark in the second half and like we really fired up,” junior captain Cassidy Pitzl said. “So if we get that going in the first half as well, we’ll be good.”
While there were promising signs from that second half performance, Ostercamp said he wants to see that from his team throughout the entire game. Nonetheless, Ostercamp was happy with his team’s performance against a good team like Centennial.
“The last couple games we haven’t played great. So this game, we felt like, was higher quality basketball,” Ostercamp said. “We played the game at a higher level, and that’s really what you want. The wins will come if you just consistently play basketball the right way, and there were some stretches tonight where we did that. We will get some of these upsets if we can continue that kind of effort and that kind of play.”
What does that second half performance mean for the team’s next couple of games?
“It’s good momentum because we hung with a good team that went to state last year, so it’s really good to have that for the next upcoming game,” Pitzl said.
Pitzl scored 12 points in the win, second to junior Amelia Espelien, who had a “really good night shooting,” Ostercamp said. Pitzl leads the team with 172 points and is averaging 17.2 points a game so far this season, although she brushed off her success and credited her teammates and coaches – but Ostercamp had high praise.
“Cassidy has definitely taken her game to a new level,” said Ostercamp, who added that her defense and rebounding have improved. “She’s one of those players that has stepped it up. She’s really learning how to score in the post and how to drive. …
“I’m excited for her. There’s a lot of potential for her to improve with her defense and her other ways to score. I get to watch her jump shot every day in practice, and I don’t care if it’s men or women, you’re not going to see a prettier jump shot than what Cassidy has.”
Ostercamp said she was heavily guarded, and Centennial played strong defensively. He added that Pitzl – who plays a lot of minutes – is learning how to score against strong defensive opponents.
As for what will help the Rangers get back in the win column, according to Pitzl, it’s trust, and Ostercamp said it’s playing their defensive identity and getting strong shooting performances – including some more 3-pointers. Ostercamp said the team has their three top defenders in junior Liv Fearing, senior Emily Ryan and senior Natalie Ostercamp, but he said the team is still looking for that third shooter to emerge.
“That’s still something that we’re working on,” Ostercamp said of the offensive situation. “We still haven’t got three players in double figures. We’re really looking for that third scorer, and that could be somebody different every night.”
Ostercamp said they’re looking for someone to step up offensively because it’s essential to winning, but he noted some players are still getting comfortable with the game at the varsity level.
The Rangers put forth another strong effort in their 68-58 loss to East Ridge at home on Friday, Jan. 6. That’s an especially promising effort considering East Ridge sits first in the Suburban East Conference with an undefeated record in conference play and 11-3 record overall.
Against East Ridge, freshman Aubree Hultman and Pitzl scored 19 and 15 points, respectively. The Rangers trailed by a single point at halftime, but East Ridge pulled away before eventually winning by 10 points.
But the Rangers were blown out in an 84-24 loss to Stillwater, the No. 2-ranked SEC opponent right now, on Monday, Jan. 9. Although the Rangers won 49-47 over Cretin-Derham Hall at home on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and play Roseville on the road on Friday, Jan. 13.
