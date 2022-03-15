The Forest Lake girls basketball team saw its season end with a 59-49 loss at Blaine in a Class 4A Section 7 quarterfinal contest hosted by the Bengals on Thursday, March 3.
But the Rangers may have learned some valuable lessons they hope will help in future seasons.
One lesson learned was that the intensity of varsity basketball, which already is high in regular-season games, is amplified once tournament time begins.
“This was a big stage for the girls, and we were happy to only be down 25-17 at the half,” said coach Dave Ostercamp, remembering that his team trailed 14-5 in the opening minutes of in the contest. “Early in this game it seemed as if it was one of our early-season games, and things were moving really fast.
“And that’s understandable. That first playoff game is different, and you can’t understand that until you’re on the court.”
The Rangers put aside the jitters and made a run at Blaine in the second half, cutting the lead to 30-27 with 12:09 left and trailing just 40-38 with 6:54 to go.
“In the second half we started making shots, and that put some energy into our team,” Ostercamp said. “I thought we relaxed a little bit, and that helped. We had Blaine rattled for a while, and we gave ourselves a shot. But it took so much effort to get close, it was hard to get ahead.”
And the veteran Bengals never allowed Forest Lake to tie the game, using a late scoring run put the game out of reach.
“Give [Blaine] credit, because that’s not easy to do,” Ostercamp said about the Bengals’ clutch effort. “They hit some big shots. But I’m super-proud of our girls for fighting back and making it a contest.”
The early game struggles, which did mirror the early season for the Rangers, also underlined how far the team had progressed over the year.
“Especially the last two or three weeks, I thought we had played better basketball and really started to compete,” Ostercamp said. “It’s been a hard season, between the new coach and the new opportunities for new players.
“That’s really hard. I’m really proud of how these girls handled that.”
Sophomores Cassidy Pitzl and Maddie Jerde led Forest Lake against Blaine with 18 and 10 points, respectively, while senior Greta Krieger finished with 15 in her final high school game.
“Greta has been the heart and soul of this team,” Ostercamp said. “She was so patient with everyone, and she showed everyone how hard you have to play to be successful. She’s such a talented player, and she really went through a weird experience where all the players and coaches she was with last year were gone.
“But she has had a really positive attitude, and has handled everything with courage and grace.”
Ostercamp also praised seniors Jojo Thompson, Grace Frechette and Ashley Wert.
“Grace played some big minutes for us, and I know she’s going to have a great softball season – and career,” Ostercamp said. “And Jojo and Ashley were role players who also were a big part of this team. I’ll never forget my first senior class.”
While Forest Lake finished with a 8-19 record, Ostercamp believes the experience the largely underclass squad gained this season will help the program down the road.
“Everything this year was new, whether it was playing on the varsity or playing in my system,” he said. “I told them after this game, now everything for them is review.”
