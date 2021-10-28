Rangers open playoffs at Farmington Friday
The Forest Lake football team’s regular season finale against Lakeville North on Thursday, Oct. 21, was full of emotion.
Sadly, most of those emotions were negative ones as the Rangers suffered a 63-0 loss. But after the final home game of the season, the team’s seniors were able to reflect on their football journey – and there were positives, too.
“There’s happiness and there’s sadness,” senior Leo Kressin said. “It’s hard to see the season end this way, but I’m happy to see what we’ve accomplished and what lies ahead in the future.”
Those emotions poured onto the field following the final gun as coach Sam Ferraro allowed the seniors to spend a little more time on their home field.
“I told them to take a few minutes out there and enjoy the moment, however they could,” Ferraro said. “It’s always tough, but especially to go that way. They’ve put in a lot of [work] the last four years – this is the group that were freshmen when I came here. That’s a special group.”
Junior offensive lineman Andrew Klesk did his best to console the seniors, whose emotions ranged from tears to smiles and everything in between.
“My message was that we’re proud of [the seniors],” Klesk said. “They work hard in practice. This is some of the best leadership I’ve seen, and I was on the varsity as a sophomore. This was one of the best senior groups I’ve seen, and I’m going to miss them.”
Ferraro echoed that assessment of the senior class, adding, “They’re hard workers, and they put the time in. And they never give up. That’s all I asked: Keep playing and don’t give up.”
As for the game itself, Lakeville North proved its 2-5 record entering the contest was deceiving.
“Their losses were to top-ranked teams, and we knew they would be tough,” Ferraro said. “We thought we could play them a little tighter, but they were bigger and stronger than us, and that’s what we have to shoot for.”
The Panthers dominated the contest from the start, rolling to 172 yards of total offense – 138 of those yards on the ground – and three touchdowns in the first quarter while holding Forest Lake to minus-2 net yards on 11 plays.
That domination held throughout the contest. Lakeville North scored twice more in the second quarter, three TDs in the third and one final touchdown in the fourth.
The Rangers managed just 82 yards of total offense in the game, including just 33 rushing yards. Senior Cole Brisbois led the team with 23 yards rushing, while three Forest Lake quarterbacks combined to complete 9-of-23 passes for 49 yards.
Eight different Rangers caught a pass, with junior Naythan Heilman netting 21 yards with his catch while junior Jake Johnson added a 17-yard reception.
Defensively, junior Westin Hoyt finished with 8.5 tackles, including a whopping eight solo stops, while senior Caleb Whitehill had six solo tackles among his 7.5 overall stops. Sophomore Reid Olson and senior Brandon Henke each had 4.5 tackles, and sophomore Leyton Patzer added four.
One of the most important messages Ferraro hopes his team learned from the loss is that the returning Rangers need to focus on gaining strength to compete with stronger teams such as Lakeville North.
“For our future classes, we’ve got to get into the weight room,” he said. “We need to be as big as these other teams. That’s football.”
Forest Lake, which finished the regular season with a 2-6 record and a 1-4 mark in the Maroon North Division, will open play in the Class 6A playoffs with a game at Farmington on Friday, Oct. 29, starting at 7 p.m.
“The first season is done,” Ferraro said. “We go into the second season with a positive attitude.”
While the Rangers are a seventh seed in the tournament and Farmington, which is 4-4 this year, is a No. 2, the Forest Lake players are excited about the opportunity.
“We have to keep our focus,” Kressin said. “We need to move forward and prepare for the next game. The first season is over, and now it’s time for the playoffs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.