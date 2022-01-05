A total of 10 Forest Lake football players received all-district honors for their play this past season.
Senior safety Charlie Peterson, senior running back Cole Brisbois, junior defensive lineman Sam Mills, junior safety Westin Hoyt and sophomore cornerback Reid Olson all were selected to the Suburban Blue All-District team.
Those who received honorable mention on that squad included senior linebacker Caleb Whitehill, senior running back Leo Kressin, junior wide receiver Jake Johnson, junior center Andrew Klesk and sophomore defensive lineman Mark Rendl.
Klesk was selected as the team’s offensive lineman of the year, while Mills was named the defensive lineman of the year. Peterson was chosen as the team’s defensive MVP, while Brisbois was named the team’s offensive MVP and overall MVP.
Peterson also received the Stan Motschenbacher Award.
