Brisbois runs for 4 TDs, defense grabs 5 interceptions in blowout win
You will have to excuse Cole Brisbois if he demands a recount in the balloting for homecoming king.
The Forest Lake senior was named to the homecoming court this year, but was not voted king.
But he certainly was the king of the homecoming football contest against Hopkins, running for 169 yards and four touchdowns in his team’s 33-7 drubbing of the Royals at Rangers Stadium on Friday, Oct. 1.
“After that game, maybe I should ask for a recount,” Brisbois said, then laughed.
Brisbois set the tone for the contest on the first play from scrimmage when he took a handoff, swept left, then broke free and raced down the sidelines for an 86-yard touchdown run.
“I saw my linemen make some good blocks, and I saw [sophomore] Leyton Patzer make a good hit,” Brisbois said. “I slipped out of a tackle and got outside, and I know I’m faster than anyone out there. So I just made it to the corner and kept running.”
On Hopkins’ first offensive series, Forest Lake sophomore Nolan Dumonceaux intercepted a pass near midfield and returned it to the Royals’ 12, and Brisbois found the end zone on the next play.
Sophomore Reid Olson made the first of his two interceptions on the night on the next series to give the Rangers the ball on the Hopkins 36. Four plays later Brisbois rambled 29 yards on a counter play for his third touchdown of the night, giving the Rangers a 19-0 lead with 4:09 still left in the first quarter.
And that was how the first half continued: The Forest Lake defense would make a stop, and the offense would turn the ensuing possession into points.
The success on both sides of the ball became a feedback loop that helped both offense and defense sustain a high level all game long.
“They brought us energy, and we would bring the energy right back to them,” said senior linebacker Caleb Whitehill, who finished with four tackles, including three solo stops. “The energy on our sideline was bouncing off one another.”
The Rangers defense allowed Hopkins just 99 yards of total offense in the first half, including just 12 rushing yards.
“Wherever the guards went, that’s where the ball was going,” Whitehill said. “All we had to do was read the guards. Give the credit to the defensive line: They kept the offensive linemen off us, so all we had to do was fill the holes and make the tackles.”
Olson had a second interception in the half, and senior Charlie Peterson picked off a pass on the final play of the half.
For the contest Peterson led the Forest Lake defense with 5.5 tackles in the game, including four solo stops.
Junior Westin Hoyt joined Whitehill with four tackles and seniors Colin McGeary and junior Payton Rindels had 3.5 tackles apiece.
Senior Gavin Rustad had three solo tackles and intercepted a pass in the second half.
Meanwhile the Forest Lake offense scored twice more in the second quarter as Brisbois took a direct snap and rumbled 31 yards for a TD on the first play of the period, and senior quarterback Ryan Olson connected with junior Jake Johnson on a 94-yard scoring strike with 3:22 left in the half.
The Rangers finished with 299 yards of total offense in the game, including 191 yards on the ground thanks to Brisbois’ 169 yards on just nine carries – an average of 18.8 yards per carry.
Olson completed 4-of-7 passes for 98 yards, while Johnson finished with three catches for 104 yards.
Hopkins scored with 8:57 left in the contest to spoil the shutout, but that score did nothing to diminish the good feelings on the Forest Lake sidelines as the team claimed its first win of the season.
“It’s a feeling we’ve been waiting for all year, and it came on the most special day of the year: Homecoming,” Brisbois said. “I can’t be more excited for our team, our school and our town.”
Forest Lake is now 1-4 overall and will look to win its first game in the Maroon North Division when it travels to Stillwater for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday, Sept. 8.
Ferraro said he hopes his team gained confidence from the Hopkins win, but expects the squad not to rest on its laurels and instead push for another victory.
“This was exciting for the kids, because after they played well and had some close, rough games, it was great to have this kind of success on homecoming,” he said. “But we will just continue to work hard. It’s one game, whether it was a win or a loss.
“We will enjoy the win, then we will start to work on our next game.”
