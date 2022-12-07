FLDT01.JPG

The Forest Lake dance team competed their kick routine at their home meet on Saturday, Dec. 3, where the team placed third in kick and fifth in jazz.

 Hannah Davis

Dance team takes third, fifth at home invite

The Forest Lake Rangers dance team won a kick conference meet at Woodbury High School on Friday, Dec. 2, which is a “really good way” to start the kick conference season, Forest Lake coach Rachel Rue said.

