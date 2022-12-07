Dance team takes third, fifth at home invite
The Forest Lake Rangers dance team won a kick conference meet at Woodbury High School on Friday, Dec. 2, which is a “really good way” to start the kick conference season, Forest Lake coach Rachel Rue said.
Forest Lake finished 24 total points ahead of second-place Mounds View and 34 total points above third-place Roseville. All five judges placed Forest Lake in first place, with the top and bottom rank score dropped, leading to a total rank score of 3.
The team followed that up with a strong performance at their home invitational on Saturday, Dec. 3, placing third in kick and fifth in jazz.
“We had some tough competitors coming in, so we’re just looking to continue to improve those scores, and it was just another good opportunity to get some dancers on the floor knowing that we were up against some tougher competition and seeing how we would score against them,” Rue said of the invitational.
This season, the team is attempting more difficult routines this year in an attempt to reach state because they’ve competed “safe” in years past. Rue said that endeavor has gone well so far in the first few weeks, even though challenges inevitably come with it. There’s been an increase in scores in the difficulty area, but the execution scores have been a little lower, according to Rue, which she said is expected.
“We’ve been really pushing the kids to kind of do things bigger, go outside of their comfort zone, and so they’ve done really good kind of embracing that and embracing the competitive mentality that we’ve been really trying to push this season,” Rue said.
The Rangers have competed in two conference meets and three invitationals so far, so there’s still plenty of time for refinement before the section tournament, and Rue said the team’s leadership has embraced it and is encouraging the team.
“Early on in the season, we just want to make sure our dances are choreographed the way that they need to be at the difficulty level, and so now we’re going to focus on cleaning things up and improving the execution,” Rue said.
The major challenge thus far has been endurance, Rue added, because she estimates that half the team has missed at least one practice due to illness.
“Getting them back in and getting them back up to speed endurance wise has been a little bit of a challenge,” Rue said. “And endurance is really important because the kids are out there the full two and half minute routine. We can’t just pull them out when they start to get tired. … It takes a bit to build that endurance and get them there, but we’re starting to see that improvement.”
Rue said they made a lot of changes to their routines over Thanksgiving break, and the team overall has done a good job throughout the learning process of the skills.
“Now it’s just a matter of when they start to get tired, making sure that the skills don’t start to lack, like our jumps and our turns and keeping kick height and technique at the end of the routine, because it starts out really strong and then when they start to get tired is where it comes down a little bit,” Rue said.
The team is scheduled to compete at a conference meet on Friday, Dec. 9, at Park High School.
