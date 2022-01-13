Team has won 10 league titles in last 6 years
The Forest Lake dance team accomplished its first goal of the season when it claimed the Suburban East Conference titles in both kick and jazz in the meet hosted by Irondale on Dec. 22.
The Rangers put together a strong performance at Irondale that gave them first place in both portions of the competition and locked up the league titles over Mounds View.
“Every year this is one of our goals,” coach Rachel Rue said. “Last year we won jazz but missed winning in kick, and that was a motivator to win both again this year. We knew that Mounds View was close enough that whoever won at Irondale would win the league, so I was proud of the way our girls performed there.”
The twin titles in kick and jazz marked a return to the top spots for the second time in three seasons for Forest Lake. They also marked the ninth and 10th league titles for Rue in her six seasons as the team’s coach.
“That’s a testament to this team, which has a ton of talent,” Rue said. “They have been very consistent in both practice and events. We have pushed this team to practice the way they would perform, to bring energy to practices and to focus on being as clean as possible. And they have done that.”
Over the holiday break, the dance team made some changes to both of their routines, and the squad showcased those new routines in an event hosted by Bloomington Kennedy on Saturday, Jan. 8.
The Rangers finished third in kick behind Spring Lake Park and Centennial, two section opponents, and they were fourth in jazz behind section opponents Spring Lake Park and Blaine as well as Hopkins.
“We weren’t perfect, but this wasn’t the time to peak,” Rue said. “A dance routine is never the same from the beginning of the season to the end, and we made some changes that we think will help improve our scores.
“I think the changes helped our scores in the ways we thought they would. Now we need to work to continue tightening up and cleaning up those routines as well as prepare for sections.”
Forest Lake will return to action at the St. Michael-Albertville Invitational that will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22.
