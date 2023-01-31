DT Jazz01.JPG

The Forest Lake dance team performs their jazz routine at the Blaine invitational on Saturday, Jan. 28, the final regular season invitational before sections in two weeks.

 Photo by Hannah Davis

The team is off for almost two weeks

The Forest Lake Rangers dance team didn’t earn the result they were hoping for in jazz at the Blaine invitational on Saturday, Jan. 28, according to head coach Rachel Kilpela. The Rangers placed fourth in high kick and sixth in jazz out of 11 schools.

Tags

Load comments